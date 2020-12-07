 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joey McMillan, 'Big Man' Kennedy join Florence City Council District 1 race
0 comments
top story
FLORENCE CITY COUNCIL ELECTIONS

Joey McMillan, 'Big Man' Kennedy join Florence City Council District 1 race

{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The race for the Democratic nomination to fill the Florence County District 1 seat got more crowded on the last day of filing. 

Joey McMillan, a broker and owner of Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates, filed at 10:41 a.m., and James "Big Man" Kennedy filed at 11:54 a.m., six minutes before the deadline to file Monday.

The District 1 special election was called when Teresa Myers Ervin — who held the seat from 2010 to 2020 — was elected mayor of Florence. 

McMillan said he made the decision to file after discussing the possibility with his family this weekend. 

He said his family goes back several generations in the Florence area and that he moved back from Columbia to purchase McMillan and Associates 14 years ago. 

McMillan has been married to his wife, Lila, for 27 years, and the couple have three sons. 

McMillan was one of several local real estate professionals who urged the city council to reject a proposed rental registry ordinance in late September and early October. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Kennedy is also a Florence native but did spend a part of his life in Seattle. He said he ran for mayor in 1979 after he returned from the Pacific Northwest. 

Kennedy also took the Morning News on a tour of several neighborhoods in northwest Florence to illustrate the state of the homes in the area along with the lack of industry and places to shop. 

He said his uncle gave him his nickname of "Big Man" because of his height and size. 

Kennedy is a contractor and an assistant pastor. He has held a number of jobs through years. 

McMillan and Kennedy join two-time former Florence City Council District 2 candidate LaShonda NeSmith Jackson − she moved into District 1 in 2019 − Jermaine Nowlin and Darryl W. Mitchell in the race for the Democratic nomination. 

The primary is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021. If needed, runoffs are scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021. 

The winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election. 

Schofield and McMillan live on the same block of Madison Avenue. 

James Kennedy

James "Big Man" Kennedy filed to run in the Democratic primary in the Florence City Council District 1 special election.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN/MORNING NEWS
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Two Florentines among 26 charged in local, state and federal drug investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A joint team of more than 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers arrested 18 individuals who have been charged in federal court for their roles in an interstate drug trafficking organization that operated out of Myrtle Beach, Conway, and Florence, South Carolina, United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday.

Local News

29 indicted for roles in 2018 Lee County prison riots

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Grand Jury has indicted 29 people for their roles in the 2018 riot at the Lee County Correctional Institute. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the unsealing of the indictments at a news conference held Thursday morning on the first floor of the Dennis building on the grounds of the Statehouse in Columbia.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert