Joey McMillan, 'Big Man' Kennedy join Florence City Council District 1 race

FLORENCE, S.C. — The race for the Democratic nomination to fill the Florence County District 1 seat got more crowded on the last day of filing.

Joey McMillan, a broker and owner of Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates, filed at 10:41 a.m., and James "Big Man" Kennedy filed at 11:54 a.m., six minutes before the deadline to file Monday.

The District 1 special election was called when Teresa Myers Ervin — who held the seat from 2010 to 2020 — was elected mayor of Florence.

McMillan said he made the decision to file after discussing the possibility with his family this weekend.

He said his family goes back several generations in the Florence area and that he moved back from Columbia to purchase McMillan and Associates 14 years ago.

McMillan has been married to his wife, Lila, for 27 years, and the couple have three sons.

McMillan was one of several local real estate professionals who urged the city council to reject a proposed rental registry ordinance in late September and early October.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}