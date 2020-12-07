Joey McMillan, 'Big Man' Kennedy join Florence City Council District 1 race

FLORENCE, S.C. — The race for the Democratic nomination to fill the Florence County District 1 seat got more crowded on the last day of filing.
Joey McMillan, a broker and owner of Coldwell Banker McMillan and Associates, filed at 10:41 a.m., and James "Big Man" Kennedy filed at 11:54 a.m., six minutes before the deadline to file Monday.
The District 1 special election was called when Teresa Myers Ervin — who held the seat from 2010 to 2020 — was elected mayor of Florence.
McMillan said he made the decision to file after discussing the possibility with his family this weekend.
He said his family goes back several generations in the Florence area and that he moved back from Columbia to purchase McMillan and Associates 14 years ago.
McMillan has been married to his wife, Lila, for 27 years, and the couple have three sons.
McMillan was one of several local real estate professionals who urged the city council to reject a proposed rental registry ordinance in late September and early October.
Kennedy is also a Florence native but did spend a part of his life in Seattle. He said he ran for mayor in 1979 after he returned from the Pacific Northwest.
Kennedy also took the Morning News on a tour of several neighborhoods in northwest Florence to illustrate the state of the homes in the area along with the lack of industry and places to shop.
He said his uncle gave him his nickname of "Big Man" because of his height and size.
Kennedy is a contractor and an assistant pastor. He has held a number of jobs through years.
McMillan and Kennedy join two-time former Florence City Council District 2 candidate LaShonda NeSmith Jackson − she moved into District 1 in 2019 − Jermaine Nowlin and Darryl W. Mitchell in the race for the Democratic nomination.
The primary is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021. If needed, runoffs are scheduled for Feb. 9, 2021.
The winner of the primary and any needed runoffs will face Republican William Schofield in the March 30 general election.
Schofield and McMillan live on the same block of Madison Avenue.
