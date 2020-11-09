John Sweeney declares for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — John Sweeney has joined the race for Florence City Council District 3.

Sweeney announced his campaign for the seat Monday morning at the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street.

District 3 is a single-member city council district that has been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3.

“I am proud of the previous campaign I ran, but this will be a very different campaign from that one,” said Sweeney, who lost a bid for an at-large seat on the council last week.

“District 3 needs a fighter, and I am ready to fight. I’m the same person, a member of the same party, running for the same seat, but with renewed energy. I am the only one who can hold the government accountable, keep the public informed and effectively communicate the conservative case.”

In accordance with state statute, the city will hold a special election to fill the remaining two years of Brand’s term. Primary elections will be held on Jan. 26, with party nominees going on to the special election on March 30.

