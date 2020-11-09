John Sweeney declares for Florence City Council seat

FLORENCE, S.C. — John Sweeney has joined the race for Florence City Council District 3.
Sweeney announced his campaign for the seat Monday morning at the James Allen Plaza on Dargan Street.
District 3 is a single-member city council district that has been represented by Mayor Pro-Tem Frank J. "Buddy" Brand II since 2006. Brand was elected to County Council District 8 in a special election held on Nov. 3.
“I am proud of the previous campaign I ran, but this will be a very different campaign from that one,” said Sweeney, who lost a bid for an at-large seat on the council last week.
“District 3 needs a fighter, and I am ready to fight. I’m the same person, a member of the same party, running for the same seat, but with renewed energy. I am the only one who can hold the government accountable, keep the public informed and effectively communicate the conservative case.”
In accordance with state statute, the city will hold a special election to fill the remaining two years of Brand’s term. Primary elections will be held on Jan. 26, with party nominees going on to the special election on March 30.
Sweeney ran for one of two at-large seat on the council in the recently completed election. He received a little more than 23% of the vote to come in third behind winners Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes and Chaquez McCall.
“Those who have already declared for this seat and the others I believe will declare soon are all good people, but they are not the right people for this moment,” Sweeney continued. “They cannot advocate for Florence as I can and have.
"I have dedicated my career to serving this region and the city of Florence. Whether it was asking the hard questions of public officials as a journalist, or fighting on behalf of my neighbors as part of a congressional staff and going toe-to-toe against big government like the VA and the IRS, or advocating for growth as an economic development professional today, I choose to fight for my community. I Choose Florence.”
Former mayoral candidate Bryan Braddock and soon-to-be former city councilman Glynn Willis have already declared for the seat.
Sweeney is a 2009 graduate of Francis Marion University. He has worked as political journalist for the Morning News and a digital journalist with WBTW News 13. In 2013, he became the Pee Dee regional representative with Congressman Tom Rice, and worked in community outreach and constituent services, primarily working in Veterans Affairs.
In 2016, Sweeney began working as director of business development with the North Eastern Strategic Alliance (NESA), the regional economic development group working to attract new industry to the Pee Dee and Grand Strand.
He lives in Florence with his wife, Sarah, and their 2-year-old daughter.
