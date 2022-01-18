 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John Warren's political action committee endorses Mike Reichenbach
0 Comments

John Warren's political action committee endorses Mike Reichenbach

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The political action committee of former gubernatorial candidate John Warren has endorsed Mike Reichenbach in the Senate District 31 race. 

"South Carolina currently has the highest income tax rates in the Southeast, wasteful spending in government, and no plan to fix education,' Warren said in an email sent out Monday. "We need more leaders in Columbia who value the taxpayer, the student, and the parent – not another career politician. That’s why today, I am proud to announce that South Carolina’s Conservative Future is endorsing Mike Reichenbach for state Senate in District 31." 

Warren said Reichenbach is a career businessman who will champion conservatives' shared values: lowering taxes, ending wasteful spending and putting the needs of students and parents first. 

"Mike has spent his life in the private sector – as a businessman and community volunteer," Warren continued. "He served as a commissioned law enforcement officer, employs hundreds of people, and understands the value of a dollar. We need Mike’s leadership in South Carolina."  

Warren finished second the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary and lost to incumbent Henry McMaster in the runoff. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming town picked for nuclear energy reboot

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game
Local News

Hartsville man arrested on the floor during Hartsville-Wilson game

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man was tackled and arrested on the floor during the Wilson-Hartsville basketball game. Lt. Mark Blair of the Hartsville Police Department reported that he received information from another officer that Jeremiah Josey, 19, of Hartsville, who was wanted on a probation violation was at the game. 

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command
Local News

Timmonsville's 133 MPs deploy to US Central Command

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The South Carolina National Guard’s 133rd Military Police Company, Timmonsville Sunday morning had its deployment ceremony in the comfy confines of the Florence Center -- it had originally been scheduled for the Florence Veterans Park.

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery
Local News

Pee Dee Sunday forecast calls for canceled flights, misery

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The Pee Dee has been placed under a winter storm watch, the governor has declared a state of emergency and the weather forecast pretty much calls for 100% chance of cold, wet misery -- but what flavor that comes in depends a great deal on location.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert