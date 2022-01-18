John Warren's political action committee endorses Mike Reichenbach

FLORENCE, S.C. – The political action committee of former gubernatorial candidate John Warren has endorsed Mike Reichenbach in the Senate District 31 race.

"South Carolina currently has the highest income tax rates in the Southeast, wasteful spending in government, and no plan to fix education,' Warren said in an email sent out Monday. "We need more leaders in Columbia who value the taxpayer, the student, and the parent – not another career politician. That’s why today, I am proud to announce that South Carolina’s Conservative Future is endorsing Mike Reichenbach for state Senate in District 31."

Warren said Reichenbach is a career businessman who will champion conservatives' shared values: lowering taxes, ending wasteful spending and putting the needs of students and parents first.

"Mike has spent his life in the private sector – as a businessman and community volunteer," Warren continued. "He served as a commissioned law enforcement officer, employs hundreds of people, and understands the value of a dollar. We need Mike’s leadership in South Carolina."

Warren finished second the 2018 Republican gubernatorial primary and lost to incumbent Henry McMaster in the runoff.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.