Johnathan Briggs

FLORENCE, S.C. — Jonathan Briggs is seeking one of the most sought-after seats on the Florence City Council: the District 1 seat. Briggs says he is confident he has what it takes.

Briggs is the senior pastor of Truth & Fellowship Global Outreach Ministry and has churches in North Charleston, Florence, and Greenville. He is a local activist, business owner, and teacher.

“Being a pastor does not limit me just to the scriptures. I have to hear the natural needs of the people,” Briggs said. “Truth be told, a lot of my members would like to see me speak on their behalf. Pastoring has prepared me to not only deal with the spiritual component of a man, but the entire man.”

Briggs is passionate about transforming the community and teaching people the importance of home ownership. He owns a construction consulting company, Desolate Development Group LLC, that builds new homes and rehabilitates existing houses in the West Florence community.

He has also created a Life Improvement Workshop Series that focuses on financial freedom, independence, and debt management.

“In the West Florence community several years ago, I started building affordable houses,” he said. “I saw the need and bought into the need. I have been able to place four families into their own homes. They own their homes. We are taking them from renting to owning. Home ownership is generational, it is equity, it is wealth.”

Briggs took a Morning News reporter on a walk throughout West Florence where he grew up to showcase the work he is doing in the neighborhood and where he is building a home to reside.

The house Briggs showed was specifically designed for a woman who had a stroke.

“I had a stroke two years ago and I can’t walk, but I am trying to walk again and this house helps me do it," said Sarah King. "It helps me because it is easily accessible. It makes me feel really good to walk anywhere in the house I need. I love this house and Johnathan did a good job. Everything is convenient for me.”

Briggs said he is the ideal candidate for the seat because he is active in the community.

“I am in the community doing the work,” Briggs said. “As a pastor, as a community leader, and as an advocate for constituents I am already doing the work. Getting the seat would allow me to be a part of policy making. I can work towards putting policies into place that can help meet the needs of the constituents.”

Briggs said he is for the betterment of all people and all people deserve to have a good life.

Briggs graduated from West Florence High School and has been married to his wife, Subrena Briggs, for 35 years. They have seven children and 14 grandchildren.

The Florence District 1 seat was formerly held by Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, who is the first woman and African American mayor in Florence, and is currently held by Republican William Schofield, who changed the seat from Democratic to Republican.

The Democratic primary will be held June 14.

