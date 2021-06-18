 Skip to main content
Johnny Belissary: Alzheimer's caregivers need to take breaks to 'stay in the fight'
Johnny Belissary: Alzheimer's caregivers need to take breaks to 'stay in the fight'

Johnny Belissary

Johnny Belissary, a member of the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, spoke about the need for caregivers to take breaks at the sixth annual Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Lunch and Learn event held Friday afternoon at the Palmetto Room.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Breaks are not optional for the caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer's disease. 

Johnny Belissary, a member of the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, spoke about the need for caregivers to take breaks at the sixth annual Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Lunch and Learn event. 

 "Alzheimer’s is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks," the Food and Drug Administration recently said. 

Belissary said that Alzheimer's is a personal thing for him because he sees it every day at his work [he is also the owner of New Generations Adult Day Center and Home Care]. 

"I think caregiver is the toughest job in America," Belissary said. "I've practiced law, I've owned businesses and caregiving is the most difficult job anyone can ever endure in their life. It's something you do out of love but it's tough work." 

Belissary did not mention what makes the job tough and difficult to do but it was later explained that Alzheimer's disease is a death sentence; there are no cures or remissions from the disease. The caregivers, often a family member, must watch as their loved one suffers a cognitive decline. 

"Respite for the caregiver is the key to surviving this disease," Belissary said. "If you don't take a break, you will burn out. I use the simple analogy about your cell phone. If you don't charge it today or tomorrow, it's going to go dead." 

He said caregivers should not feel guilty about taking a break to care for themselves. 

"That's self-induced guilt," Belissary said. "You've got to have the break. You've got to get reenergized so you can stay in the fight." 

He added that there is some hope on the horizon: The Food and Drug Administration recently approved Aduhelm (aducanumab), the first new drug approved to treat the disease since 2003. 

The drug targets production of a certain type of plaque associated with Alzheimer's disease. 

"It's not a cure but they hope it's something that will delay the progress," Belissary said. "I guess when you get the diagnosis, you're looking at a finite set of days left whether it's years or not, you want to have the best possible."

The problem is that the drug could cost around $56,000 per year. 

Belissary also mentioned a state-run program in Hartsville called Vantage Point that offers vouchers for those affected by the disease. 

Also speaking at the luncheon were Florence City Council member Bryan Braddock, Congressman Tom Rice's economic development director Rodney Berry and event organizers J. and Debbie Ross. 

