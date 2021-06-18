Johnny Belissary: Alzheimer's caregivers need to take breaks to 'stay in the fight'

FLORENCE, S.C. – Breaks are not optional for the caregivers of those suffering from Alzheimer's disease.

Johnny Belissary, a member of the South Carolina Alzheimer's Association, spoke about the need for caregivers to take breaks at the sixth annual Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Lunch and Learn event.

"Alzheimer’s is an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills, and eventually, the ability to carry out simple tasks," the Food and Drug Administration recently said.

Belissary said that Alzheimer's is a personal thing for him because he sees it every day at his work [he is also the owner of New Generations Adult Day Center and Home Care].

"I think caregiver is the toughest job in America," Belissary said. "I've practiced law, I've owned businesses and caregiving is the most difficult job anyone can ever endure in their life. It's something you do out of love but it's tough work."

Belissary did not mention what makes the job tough and difficult to do but it was later explained that Alzheimer's disease is a death sentence; there are no cures or remissions from the disease. The caregivers, often a family member, must watch as their loved one suffers a cognitive decline.