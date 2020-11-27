Johnny Guest working to rebuild state's oldest American Legion Post in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The oldest American Legion post in the state is looking for more than a few good, young members as it looks to reinvigorate itself moving forward.

"As you can see we have a good crowd right now and there's going to be more people coming," said Johnny Guest of a Christmas dance to which the post was playing host.

Guest, who is retired from the Air Force, is spearheading the effort at the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence — the state's first American Legion post.

As part of the move to bring life back to the post, members painted the building and put in a new floor. Guest said they're working on bringing the bar back to life and restoring the kitchen, which has fallen into disrepair.

"For the past three or four years we've been more of a place for people to rent," Guest said. "That's how we pay the utility bills; we get people that rent out the ball room."

"We're going to do more," Guest said. "You remember in the heyday, the American Legion, there was always something going on here."