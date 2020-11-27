Johnny Guest working to rebuild state's oldest American Legion Post in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. — The oldest American Legion post in the state is looking for more than a few good, young members as it looks to reinvigorate itself moving forward.
"As you can see we have a good crowd right now and there's going to be more people coming," said Johnny Guest of a Christmas dance to which the post was playing host.
Guest, who is retired from the Air Force, is spearheading the effort at the Fred H. Sexton American Legion Post 1 in Florence — the state's first American Legion post.
As part of the move to bring life back to the post, members painted the building and put in a new floor. Guest said they're working on bringing the bar back to life and restoring the kitchen, which has fallen into disrepair.
"For the past three or four years we've been more of a place for people to rent," Guest said. "That's how we pay the utility bills; we get people that rent out the ball room."
"We're going to do more," Guest said. "You remember in the heyday, the American Legion, there was always something going on here."
"Hopefully we get a handle on the virus," Guest said of COVID-19, which challenged the initial moves to reinvigorate the post. "The vaccinations are coming. Get back to where people feel comfortable about getting out again and participating in group activities."
The post had planned to start formal military balls this year timed to coincide with the services' birthdays; now that is next year.
"Next year we're planning to hold formal military balls," Guest said. "Members can put on their mess dress — those of us retired who can still fit in their mess dress."
Those dinners will be open to the public as well as active and former members of the military, he said.
Key to restoring the post will be attracting younger members and making the post family friendly and inclusive, Guest said.
Toward that end, Guest said, the Legion is giving younger members a break on annual dues and planning events like potluck dinners and barbecues that are family friendly.
Guest said the pPost is a legacy left by Florence's veterans for Florence's veterans — a legacy that dates back to 1920.
"You had very large numbers of men who volunteered or were drafted," Guest said. You had WWI, WWII, you had Korea. It was not a very small percentage of a town or community, it was a very large percentage that served," he said. "(Veterans) wanted to come together and be among their friends."
Guest said the Legion meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The meetings usually involve dinner and that prospective members are welcome to stop by and see what the Legion is about.
Veterans who served honorably are welcome and non-veterans are welcome in the Legion's Auxiliary, Guest said.
Guest said anyone interested can call him on his cell at 954-740-2027.
"We'd be more than happy to talk with them, bring them out and let them see who we are and what we do. If they so desire to be 100 percent engaged and involved they can start day one."
Digital Editor Matt Robertson is a veteran journalist who has fulfilled just about every role that a newspaper has and now serves as a key member of the Morning News' newsroom by maintaining SCNow.com and covering the occasional story and photo assignment.
