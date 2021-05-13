Johnsonville adds rubber mulch to city park playground equipment

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville continues to improve its city park.

The city announced late Wednesday evening that it had installed rubber mulch in the playground area of the park located on Hampton Avenue.

The mulch is made from never-used, surplus floor tiles that have been recycled into mulch. Rubber mulch lasts longer than wood mulch. It also maintains the look of the playground for a longer period and inhibits weed growth.

“We are excited to be able to make the park experience more enjoyable and safe for our citizens,” said Frankie Poston, chair of the Johnsonville City Council's committee for parks, streets, recreation, beautification and downtown development. “We have more improvements planned for the coming year.”

The mulch is the latest in a series of park improvements that are funded substantially by grants from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Mayor Johnny Hanna thanked state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and the other members of the Florence County delegation for securing the funding to continue to improve the park.

The city has also added a covered shelter with benches next to the playground and some new playground features.

