 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Johnsonville adds rubber mulch to city park playground equipment
0 comments

Johnsonville adds rubber mulch to city park playground equipment

{{featured_button_text}}
Johnsonville Playground with mulch

Johnsonville has installed rubber mulch on the playground at its city park.

 Contributed Photo

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Johnsonville continues to improve its city park. 

The city announced late Wednesday evening that it had installed rubber mulch in the playground area of the park located on Hampton Avenue.

The mulch is made from never-used, surplus floor tiles that have been recycled into mulch. Rubber mulch lasts longer than wood mulch. It also maintains the look of the playground for a longer period and inhibits weed growth. 

“We are excited to be able to make the park experience more enjoyable and safe for our citizens,” said Frankie Poston, chair of the Johnsonville City Council's committee for parks, streets, recreation, beautification and downtown development.  “We have more improvements planned for the coming year.” 

The mulch is the latest in a series of park improvements that are funded substantially by grants from the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

Mayor Johnny Hanna thanked state Sen. Hugh K. Leatherman Sr. and the other members of the Florence County delegation for securing the funding to continue to improve the park. 

The city has also added a covered shelter with benches next to the playground and some new playground features.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CDC: Vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Teresa Myers Ervin, Lethonia "Peaches" Barnes clash over Florence City Council committee appointments

FLORENCE, S.C. – Monday’s Florence City Council meeting devolved into a war of words between Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin and Councilwoman Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes over what both sides called a lack of communication. The dispute between the council members started with Barnes made a motion, seconded by Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, to create three new city ad hoc committees for the council as the result of a recently held council retreat.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert