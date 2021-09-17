Johnsonville awards golf course redevelopment contract to Southeastern Golf

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Construction may soon begin on the redevelopment of the former Wellman golf course.

The Johnsonville City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve a nearly $3.59 million contract with Southeastern Golf to build and improve the golf course.

Funds for the construction will be provided by the city's share, $3.9 million, of the county's third penny sales tax.

The awarding of the contract is the latest in a series of steps taken by the city and the county to redevelop the golf course.

The golf course was leased by the county to the city in July following the county's purchase of the property in March. The agreement calls for a base rent of $1 plus 5% of the gross revenue of the course, once revitalized, including pro shop revenue.

Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council.

The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.