Johnsonville awards golf course redevelopment contract to Southeastern Golf

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Construction may soon begin on the redevelopment of the former Wellman golf course.
The Johnsonville City Council voted unanimously Thursday evening to approve a nearly $3.59 million contract with Southeastern Golf to build and improve the golf course.
Funds for the construction will be provided by the city's share, $3.9 million, of the county's third penny sales tax.
The awarding of the contract is the latest in a series of steps taken by the city and the county to redevelop the golf course.
The golf course was leased by the county to the city in July following the county's purchase of the property in March. The agreement calls for a base rent of $1 plus 5% of the gross revenue of the course, once revitalized, including pro shop revenue.
Revitalization of the golf course was originally an agenda item of the county council.
The ordinance was introduced after professional golfer and course designer Tom Watson spoke to the county council in executive session at the May 2019 meeting.
Watson, a native of Kansas City, Missouri, played events on the PGA Tour from 1972 to 2014. He won 70 events on the tour, including the Masters in 1977 and 1981, the U.S. Open in 1982 and The Open Championship in 1975, 1977, 1980, 1982 and 1983. He is a member of the Champions Tour, where he has won six major championships including the Senior PGA Championship in 2001 and 2011, the Senior U.S. Open championship in 2003, 2005, and 2011 and the Tradition in 2003.
After the ordinance died due to inaction in May, the city of Johnsonville proposed to the county-created penny sales tax commission that the $3.9 million allocated to it if the tax was approved by voters — which it was on Nov. 3 — should go to the revitalization of the course.
The golf course has been unused since 2010 after operating from 1968.
The company that owned the course, Johnsonville Golf LLC, went bankrupt in 2010. That company purchased the property from Wellman Inc. in 2010, according to Florence County property tax records. After going bankrupt, Johnsonville Golf sold the golf course to Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC, a Virginia limited liability company, also in 2010.
An effort was made in 2013 by a group called Friends of the Wellman Club to negotiate with Wellman Club at Persimmon Field LLC to purchase the properties beginning in April 2013 in order to bring a youth golf program to southeastern Florence County. However, that effort ended in disappointment in early June 2013.