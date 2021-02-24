Johnsonville dedicates new city council chambers to former mayor

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Former mayor Steve Dukes' name will forever be associated with the Johnsonville City Council.

The city council held a ceremony Tuesday evening to mark the opening of the city's new municipal complex and to dedicate the courtroom and city council chambers to the former mayor.

Dukes spoke at the ceremony. He began by joking that he would be running for mayor when Hanna's term expires. Dukes' wife, Mona, also a former city councilwoman, shouted no at Dukes' suggestion.

"I am not worthy of these kind words," Dukes said. "I am not worthy of the people that have showed up here tonight. I know you didn't show up for me but because you wanted to see the building and everything. But, I do feel like a little bit of it is because you're my friends, you're family and you're citizens of Johnsonville."

Dukes said he felt blessed to be a part of the community.

"I was about 24 so I'm about 34 now," he joked. "Anyway the reason I ran is because there was a vacant seat. Bob Huggins (no relation to the West Virginia University basketball coach) was serving on city council. He either took a job and had to move somewhere ... Anyway it opened up a seat and guess what, nobody else signed up..."