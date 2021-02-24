Johnsonville dedicates new city council chambers to former mayor

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Former mayor Steve Dukes' name will forever be associated with the Johnsonville City Council.
The city council held a ceremony Tuesday evening to mark the opening of the city's new municipal complex and to dedicate the courtroom and city council chambers to the former mayor.
Dukes spoke at the ceremony. He began by joking that he would be running for mayor when Hanna's term expires. Dukes' wife, Mona, also a former city councilwoman, shouted no at Dukes' suggestion.
"I am not worthy of these kind words," Dukes said. "I am not worthy of the people that have showed up here tonight. I know you didn't show up for me but because you wanted to see the building and everything. But, I do feel like a little bit of it is because you're my friends, you're family and you're citizens of Johnsonville."
Dukes said he felt blessed to be a part of the community.
"I was about 24 so I'm about 34 now," he joked. "Anyway the reason I ran is because there was a vacant seat. Bob Huggins (no relation to the West Virginia University basketball coach) was serving on city council. He either took a job and had to move somewhere ... Anyway it opened up a seat and guess what, nobody else signed up..."
Dukes served on the city council from 1981 until 2004 and as mayor from 2004 until 2019.
He remembered that in 1981 the council met in an old police station.
"We met upstairs and I wouldn't be afraid to say that rats might have attended the meetings, real rats," Dukes said.
Eventually, the city council began meeting in an old state bank building that the city recently sold to Florence County.
Dukes also thanked City Manager Jim Smith for helping to shepherd the municipal complex to completion.
"If you get a chance, talk to him," Dukes said. "He's from Boston."
Dukes said the last part in a mock-Boston accent.
Dukes said he loved Smith the first time he interviewed for the job.
"I just love that accent," Dukes said. "Plus, the old people around here remember that the Wellmans originally came from Boston. So, we were batting a pretty high percentage so we took a risk on another person from Boston."
A plaque on the wall between the room and the main hallway connecting to the front of the building marks the dedication. It contains information about Dukes' service to the southern Florence County city.
Current Mayor Johnny Hanna walked over to the plaque and shook Dukes' hand below the plaque.