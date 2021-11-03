Johnsonville elects first Indian American city councilman in South Carolina

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – The city of Johnsonville may have elected the first Indian-American to serve in a municipal office in South Carolina.

Dipen Khambhaita won election to the Johnsonville City Council Tuesday evening. Khambhaita received 84 votes, or 21.71%, to win one of three seats on the council.

The Indian American IMPACT organization, a group encouraging Indian Americans to become involved in politics, does not list any elected Indian American elected officials serving in the state of South Carolina.

Khambhaita said it would be a great achievement to be the first Indian American municipal elected official in the state.

"It would be a step forward," he said.

Khambhaita said he was originally born in London but later added that his family comes from east India. He said he moved to Johnsonville in 2004 when he purchased the former T&J Market in the city. He renamed the store the OM Mini Mart and continues to run it, 17 years later.

He said it was the store's customers who encouraged him to get involved in the city's politics. Khambhaita later added that this was quite a change from when his family moved to the southern Florence County city in 2004.