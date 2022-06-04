 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Johnsonville High School has a graduating class of 56

  • 0

Johnsonville, S.C. — Sixty-five graduates walked across the stage at Johnsonville High School to receive their diploma Friday night. 

 Salutatorian Hannah Abigail Parsons congratulated the class on their milestone and encouraged them to keep pushing forward to achieve greater things. 

The valedictorian was Samuel Whitlock Stuckey.

Fifteen students graduated as honor graduates (GPA of 90% or higher), five students graduated as high honor graduates (GPA of 95% or higher), 18 students received individual, private academic, athletic and corporate scholarship awards, and 37 students received the South Carolina Palmetto Fellows, Life or Hope scholarships.   

Johnsonville High School’s graduating class had a total of $1,344,384 in scholarship awards. 

 

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

House of Hope founder dies

House of Hope founder dies

LAMAR, S.C. -- One of the people instrumental in the development of what is now House of Hope of the Pee Dee has died.

H-P Class of 2022 grads earn $1.2 million in scholarships

H-P Class of 2022 grads earn $1.2 million in scholarships

PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Members of the Hannah-Pamplico High School Class of 2022 started their graduation celebration in the school's cafeteria as they primped and prepared to march. They ended their trip to graduation about an hour later in a flurry of caps, armed with diplomas and set to face the future.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Lake City Graduates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert