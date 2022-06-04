Johnsonville High School has a graduating class of 56

Johnsonville, S.C. — Sixty-five graduates walked across the stage at Johnsonville High School to receive their diploma Friday night.
Salutatorian Hannah Abigail Parsons congratulated the class on their milestone and encouraged them to keep pushing forward to achieve greater things.
The valedictorian was Samuel Whitlock Stuckey.
Fifteen students graduated as honor graduates (GPA of 90% or higher), five students graduated as high honor graduates (GPA of 95% or higher), 18 students received individual, private academic, athletic and corporate scholarship awards, and 37 students received the South Carolina Palmetto Fellows, Life or Hope scholarships.
Johnsonville High School’s graduating class had a total of $1,344,384 in scholarship awards.