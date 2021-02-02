Johnsonville holds first city council meeting at new municipal complex

The second section, located behind bullet proof glass and a closed and locked door on the left of the main lobby, includes an area for the city's employees to collect water and sewer payments from people inside the building and by using the drive-thru. This section includes offices for the city administrator and other staff. Rooms are set to house the city's files and a conference room.

The conference room is also connected to the third section, which is the home of the city council chamber that will also serve as a courtroom. The conference room will also serve as the jury room and a room for executive sessions for the council. The third section includes an entrance for the public to attend the council meetings and another lobby.

The third section is connected to the main lobby by a hallway that ends at a door that faces people entering the lobby.

Johnsonville is expected to hold a ceremony to mark the opening of the new facility in late February.

With the construction of the city hall completed, the city can now turn its attention to the rebuilding of the golf course at the former Wellman Country Club.

The city is using its proceeds from the county's third penny sales tax to renovate the course. An executive session to discuss a legal issue with the course was on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.

