Johnsonville holds first city council meeting at new municipal complex

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — What once was a grocery store is now the home of the Johnsonville municipal complex.
Johnsonville took one of the first steps toward what its leaders hope to be an economic renaissance for the southeastern Florence County city Tuesday evening when Mayor Johnny Hanna gaveled in the first city council meeting to be held at the city's new municipal complex shortly after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The municipal complex, located one block east of the previous city hall, was constructed on the site of a former grocery store in the city's downtown. The city council voted in August 2019 to approve the issuance of installment-purchase revenue bonds to construct the facility that will house administrative offices, water and sewer offices and an emergency operations center.
The previous city hall is being purchased by Florence County for $45,000. The county plans to use the building to house magistrate offices and potentially other government offices.
The Morning News recently was provided a tour of the new building by Johnsonville economic development director David Mace, who said the building is divided into three sections.
The first section, located behind a locked door on the right of the main lobby, includes offices for the mayor and the city's water and sewer staff. This section includes an emergency operations center — it has a separate entrance and is more heavily fortified — and a small closet with a separate air-conditioning system that will house the city's main server.
The second section, located behind bullet proof glass and a closed and locked door on the left of the main lobby, includes an area for the city's employees to collect water and sewer payments from people inside the building and by using the drive-thru. This section includes offices for the city administrator and other staff. Rooms are set to house the city's files and a conference room.
The conference room is also connected to the third section, which is the home of the city council chamber that will also serve as a courtroom. The conference room will also serve as the jury room and a room for executive sessions for the council. The third section includes an entrance for the public to attend the council meetings and another lobby.
The third section is connected to the main lobby by a hallway that ends at a door that faces people entering the lobby.
Johnsonville is expected to hold a ceremony to mark the opening of the new facility in late February.
With the construction of the city hall completed, the city can now turn its attention to the rebuilding of the golf course at the former Wellman Country Club.
The city is using its proceeds from the county's third penny sales tax to renovate the course. An executive session to discuss a legal issue with the course was on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting.