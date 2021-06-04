Johnsonville increases sanitation, water and sewer rates

The use per 1,000 gallon rates would increase from from $1.76 to $1.83 for industrial, $5.04 for city residents to $5.24, from $6.98 for noncity residents to $7.26 and from $2.53 to $2.63 for another category.

The sewer rates, like the water rates, are broken into a minimum monthly charge and a usage per 1,000 gallons charge. And the rates are broken into four categories: residential, non-city resident, industrial and Wellman, manufacturing facility located near the city.

With the increases minimum rates will go from $2.89 to $2.99 for Wellman which produces around 85% of the city's wastewater, $10.70 to $11.49 for city residents, from $9 to $9.32 for industrial customers and $16.90 to $17.49 for residences outside the city.

The charge per 1,000 gallon rates are broken down differently for the sewer service. In essence, Wellman gets cheaper rates the more water they use, creating three categories for the company.

Rates for residences in the city would go from $3.57 to $3.69, from $3.16 to $3.27 for industrial and from $5.08 to $5.26 for residences outside the city. The Wellman rates would go from $2.89 to $2.99 for the first 150 gallons, $1.56 to $1.61 for the next 150 gallons and $1.23 to $1.27 for anything over that.