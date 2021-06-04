Johnsonville increases sanitation, water and sewer rates

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Johnsonville residents can expect to pay a minimum of $1.75 more on their bills from the city in the fiscal year starting July 1.
The Johnsonville City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to increase its sanitation rates by 5%, its water rates by 4% and its sewer rates by 3.5%.
The sanitation rates are broken into four classes: residential inside of the city, residential outside the city, business, and commercial. The rates for the residential service are the same for residences inside and outside of the city.
The rates will go from $20.60 for residential service to $21.63, an increase of $1.03, $25.20 to $26.46 for businesses, and from $96.80 to $101.64 for commercial.
The water rates are broken down into two categories: a minimum charge used to fund administration and a unit rate per 1,000 gallons of water used.
As with the sanitation department, rates are broken into four categories: city resident, non-city resident, industrial, and a special category for a local manufacturing facility.
The rates would increase from $6.30 for the minimum monthly bill for city residents and industrial to $6.55, from $9.40 for residential addresses outside the city to $9.78 and $424 to $440.96 for another category.
The use per 1,000 gallon rates would increase from from $1.76 to $1.83 for industrial, $5.04 for city residents to $5.24, from $6.98 for noncity residents to $7.26 and from $2.53 to $2.63 for another category.
The sewer rates, like the water rates, are broken into a minimum monthly charge and a usage per 1,000 gallons charge. And the rates are broken into four categories: residential, non-city resident, industrial and Wellman, manufacturing facility located near the city.
With the increases minimum rates will go from $2.89 to $2.99 for Wellman which produces around 85% of the city's wastewater, $10.70 to $11.49 for city residents, from $9 to $9.32 for industrial customers and $16.90 to $17.49 for residences outside the city.
The charge per 1,000 gallon rates are broken down differently for the sewer service. In essence, Wellman gets cheaper rates the more water they use, creating three categories for the company.
Rates for residences in the city would go from $3.57 to $3.69, from $3.16 to $3.27 for industrial and from $5.08 to $5.26 for residences outside the city. The Wellman rates would go from $2.89 to $2.99 for the first 150 gallons, $1.56 to $1.61 for the next 150 gallons and $1.23 to $1.27 for anything over that.
Gary Hartong, president of the Wooten Company of Raleigh and Columbia, the city's sanitation, water and sewer rate consulting company, spoke to the Johnsonville City Council prior to their decision to increase the rates. He provided the council an overview of the revenues collected from each of the three services.
Hartong said that his company projected Johnsonville's sanitation service to have operating and maintenance costs of $326,000 annually for the next five years. He added that at the current rates were projected to produce around $193,000 with $16,000 of additional revenues.
This would leave Johnsonville's sanitation service with a shortfall of roughly $134,000 each year.
Hartong presented the council with essentially three options: raise rates immediately to the level needed to eliminate the shortfall, gradually increase the rates over the next six years, or simply increase the rates by 5% this year and revisit the matter next year.
Under the immediate increase plan, residential rates would have gone from $20.60 to $34.60, an increase of roughly 68%. Under the gradual increase plan, residential rates would have gone from $20.60 to $27.60, an increase of nearly 34%.
Neither of the first two options would likely be politically palatable for the council during the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the government-mandated shutdowns enacted to slow the spread of the virus.
Hartong said the city is projected to have around $930,000 in operating expenses and maintenance costs and around $225,000 in capital improvement costs for its water department annually for the next five years, for a total of approximately $1.24 million.
The expenses for the department also include a $153,500 transfer from this department to others each year.
He added that the city received around $940,000 in rate revenue and around $70,000 in other revenue, for a total of around $1.01 million, and a shortfall of around $229,000.
Hartong also presented the city with three options regarding water rates at the meeting: increase the rates immediately to needed level, gradually increase them over the next six years or the 4%.
He said that the city is projected to have operating costs of $1.1 million and $205,000 annually for the next five years.
Hartong also added that there was a fund transfer from the sewer department to other city areas.
He added that there was $102,000 shortfall in the fund.
Hartong also presented the city with three options regarding water rates at the meeting: increase the rates immediately to needed level which would be an increase of roughly 4.5%, gradually increase them over the next six years or the 3.5%.