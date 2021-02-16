Johnsonville lottery ticket a $30,000 winner for Pee Dee player

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Pee Dee lottery player scratched a $2 ticket and won $30,000.
“It was a big shock,” the winner said.
He said he brought the ticket home to scratch from the Five Point Superette on Lake City Highway in Johnsonville. When he saw how much he won, he didn’t believe it.
“It didn’t really hit at first,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after cashing in the top prize winning Carolina Black Emerald ticket in Columbia.
As for his plans, he’s going house hunting.
One top prize of $30,000 remains in the Carolina Black Emerald instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.
Five Point Superette in Johnsonville received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.