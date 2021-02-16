 Skip to main content
Johnsonville lottery ticket a $30,000 winner for Pee Dee player
Johnsonville lottery ticket a $30,000 winner for Pee Dee player

COLUMBIA, S.C. – A Pee Dee lottery player scratched a $2 ticket and won $30,000.

“It was a big shock,” the winner said.

He said he brought the ticket home to scratch from the Five Point Superette on Lake City Highway in Johnsonville. When he saw how much he won, he didn’t believe it.

“It didn’t really hit at first,” he told South Carolina Education Lottery officials after cashing in the top prize winning Carolina Black Emerald ticket in Columbia.

As for his plans, he’s going house hunting.

One top prize of $30,000 remains in the Carolina Black Emerald instant ticket game at odds of 1 in 432,000.

Five Point Superette in Johnsonville received a commission of $300 for selling the claimed ticket.

Local News

Florence One Schools to return to modified year round calendar in 2021-2022

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence One Schools students could be returning to class on Aug. 2. The Florence One Schools unanimously voted Thursday evening to approve a 2021-2022 district calendar proposed by Superintendent Richard O'Malley. The calendar calls for registration to be held from July 19-23 and teachers to report to work on July 26, one week before students arrive.

+2
Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff
Local News

Bryan Braddock wins Florence City Council District 3 runoff

FLORENCE, S.C. – Tuesday night was busy for the Braddock family but ultimately successful. Bryan Braddock and his wife, Tracey, escorted their daughter, Haley, through the Florence Christian School senior night processional shortly after 7 p.m. While Braddock was escorting his daughter around the court, his campaign managers determined that he had won the District 3 runoff against Robby Hill. 

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go
Local News

Lashonda Nesmith Jackson: two down, one to go

FLORENCE, S.C. – Lashonda Nesmith Jackson has won two elections and hopes to win a third to become the District 1 representative on the Florence City Council. Nesmith Jackson received 351, or 59.29%, of the 592 ballots cast to defeat Joey McMillan in the District 1 Democratic primary runoff election Tuesday night. She advances to the March 30 general election where she will face Republican William Schofield.

Local News

Lindsey Graham joins Bernie Sanders to question Joe Biden's office of management and budget pick

WASHINGTON, D.C. – South Carolina's senior senator joined forces with Sen. Bernie Sanders to question the record of Joe Biden's pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget. Sen. Lindsey Graham, the ranking Republican on the Senate budget committee, questioned Neera Tanden during a confirmation hearing before the budget committee Tuesday morning on a proposed minimum wage increase to $15 and Biden's immigration plan. 

