Johnsonville man arrested on 14 exploitation of minors charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Wednesday announced the arrest of Terry Jenkins Matthews Jr., 43, of Johnsonville, on 14 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the S.C. Attorney General's Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state's ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.

Investigators said Matthews distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

Matthews was arrested Dec. 10. He is charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years' imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.

