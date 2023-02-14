JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- A Johnsonville man was killed early Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run on Deerfield Road near Vox Highway.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken identified the victim as Anthony Kyron Thompkins, 45. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner said through a release.

The 12:45 a.m. crash happened as Thompkins was walking on Deerfield Road and was struck by a north-bound unknown vehicle which fled the scene, said Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash remains under investigation by the Patrol's Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.