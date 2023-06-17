JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- A large manufacturing warehouse at PRET Advanced Materials in Johnsonville, the former Wellman plant, was heavily damaged in a Friday night/Saturday morning fire that involved all Florence County fire departments in addition to units from Marion, Williamsburg and Horry counties.

Johnsonville firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at the plant at 7:28 p.m., along with automatic mutual aid from Hannah-Salem-Friendfield firefighters, and arrived at 7:35 p.m. to find that a fire in Building 12 was already through the roof, said Sam Brockington with Florence County.

Johnsonville firefighters initially called for assistance from South Lynches and ultimately from Olanta, Howe Springs, Sardis-Timmonsville, Windy Hill, Brittons Neck-Gresham, Williamsburg County, Horry County and Florence County Emergency Management Division, Brockington said.

In all, 71 firefighters, four ladders, eight engines, four service rescues, four tankers and eight support vehicles responded along with units from Florence County EMS, Johnsonville Rescue Squad and Florence County Public Works, which sent a track-hoe and a fuel truck.

Horry County's unit was able to refill air bottles for the agencies on scene while Florence County EMD provided radios and batteries for the event.

Fire departments not directly involved in battling the blaze stood by to cover calls in the districts that were involved, Brockington said.

The fire was declared under control at 2 a.m. and all units had cleared the area by 4:59 a.m.

Brockington said the building was home to a large piece of machinery and resin used in the manufacturing process.

Brockington said no injuries were reported and that no pieces of equipment on scene suffered mechanical difficulties.

The working relationships between Florence County fire departments allows the firefighters to work seamlessly together on such events, Brockington said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined but not suspicious, Brockington said.