Johnsonville native's life entwined with poetry

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Jennifer Bartell Boykin says she has a mission as Columbia's second poet laureate.

Boykin, a Johnsonville native, says her mission is to bridge the gap between poetry and community by empowering people with the ability to heal themselves through words.

Boykin will serve a four-year term that begins in January. She takes on the role from Dr. Ed Madden, Columbia’s first poet laureate, who served two terms.

Madden’s projects were focused on community-centered activities that help increase awareness and accessibility around the literary arts. His mission was to use literary art as a public art.

Boykin hopes to continue those efforts in a different way. She wants to develop a community-wide poetry event that would include readings and participation by K-12 students. She is also interested in ways that poetry can help build collaborations with artists and organizations to engage residents in the Columbia area.

Boykin is from Bluefield, an African American community in Johnsonville. She started writing poetry at age 13. Boykin credits her grandmother, Irene Harvin McCray, for opening up her gift of writing. She called her grandmother “essential” to her journey of becoming a writer and poet. Her grandmother would tell her stories over and over again and Boykin took it upon herself to write down the stories.

“I knew she was telling me these stories because she wanted me to remember them,” Boykin said. “That’s when I started writing down some of the things she would say.”

Her first standout story was about her grandmother in 2005: "The Best Lessons Can Come from the Heart." This was a story about her grandmother’s life. At the time of the story, her grandmother was 90 years old, and the story was about the lessons she had learned in almost a century of living.

From a young age, Boykin saw the world in poetry. She recounted a time when she was playing outside in Bluefield, and she heard a bird singing. She said she heard a voice say, “just as the birds are free, I’ll be free again” and she went into the house and wrote a poem.

“From that moment on, I just continued to write poetry,” she said. “I was writing so much that my mother bought me an electric typewriter. That’s when I made up my mind that I would be a writer. I didn't know how that would happen, but I knew that is what I would do.”

After graduating from Johnsonville High School, Boykin went to Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, where she received her bachelor of arts in English literature and creative writing.

Upon graduating from Agnes Scott College, Boykin returned home to Johnsonville to help her father take care of her mother, who was sick with colon cancer. During this time, her writing aspirations layt dormant. She was not sure how she could thrive as a writer in Johnsonville.

“I knew that I wanted to be a writer,” Boykin said. “I just wasn’t sure how I could be a writer and make money in Johnsonville.”

While she was home, she remembered always getting the local paper, the Morning News, and she saw that as an opportunity to continue her passion of writing while being able to get paid. She sent in her resume and cover letter to the Morning News and there was a position at the Marion Star and Enterprise and Boykin spent three years there.

While working at the Marion Star and Enterprise, Boykin said, she caught the teaching bug and had a desire to teach. She transitioned into teaching and taught at Carolina Forest High School in Myrtle Beach. Boykin said teaching is an extension of her writing and poetry.

“I am able to share my passion of writing to students,” Boykin said. “I am able to show them the power of their words and how words give them the power to express and heal themselves.”

For most of her career, she has been an educator, most recently an English teacher at Spring Valley High School. She holds a master of fine arts in creative writing from the University of South Carolina and a graduate certificate in women’s and gender studies. She is pursuing a master of library and information science degree from the University of South Carolina. She has sponsored the Poetry Out Loud competition and W.O.R.D. (Write. Organize. Read. Dream) for Spring Valley High School’s poetry club. She’s been a regular participant in work under the post of Dr. Ed Madden, served as a former board member for the Deckle Edge Literary Festival, and contributed to the work of The Jasper Project, including writing for Jasper Magazine, serving on its board, and writing for special projects such as The Supper Table and Marked by the Water.

Boykin said poetry is a great vehicle to share emotions and connect with people. She said teenagers need a way to express emotions and she is showing them the power they possess with simple pen and paper.

Boykin’s style of writing captures her country upbringing. It captures the experiences that shaped her and the highs and lows and life. She said some of her stories talk about grief from losing her mother, father, and grandmother and navigating the difficult journey. Writing is healing and Boykin is on a mission to empower everyone she encounters with the ability to heal themselves with words.