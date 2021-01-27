Johnsonville set to move into new city hall

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — The city of Johnsonville soon will have a new home.

Construction is nearing completion on the city's new municipal complex one block east of the current city hall.

The Morning News recently was provided a tour of the new building by Johnsonville economic development director David Mace.

Mace told the Morning News that the new building is divided into three sections.

The first section, located behind a locked door on the right of the main lobby, includes offices for the mayor and the city's water and sewer staff. This section includes an emergency operations center — it has a separate entrance and is more heavily fortified — and a small closet with a separate air-conditioning system that will house the city's main server.

The second section, located behind bullet proof glass and a closed and locked door on the left of the main lobby, includes an area for the city's employees to collect water and sewer payments from people inside the building and by using the drive-thru. This section includes offices for the city administrator and other staff. Rooms are set to house the city's files and a conference room.