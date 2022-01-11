Johnsonville student earns scholarship

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Mallory Feagin of Johnsonville was awarded the Karen Woodring Scholarship from the Xi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Xi chapter consists of members from Darlington, Florence, and Lee counties.

The scholarship is a one-time award of $500 given to a female senior to pursue a career in the area of education attending Francis Marion University or Coker University.

Mallory attends Francis Marion University.