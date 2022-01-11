 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Johnsonville student earns scholarship
Johnsonville student earns scholarship

Scholarship

Dr. Patricia Boatwright, assistant professor of education - elementary and Xi chapter treasurer, left, presents Mallory Feagin with a $500 scholarship to pursue her education degree at Francis Marion University.

 Contributed

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Mallory Feagin of Johnsonville was awarded the Karen Woodring Scholarship from the Xi chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.

Xi chapter consists of members from Darlington, Florence, and Lee counties.

The scholarship is a one-time award of $500 given to a female senior to pursue a career in the area of education attending Francis Marion University or Coker University.

Mallory attends Francis Marion University.

