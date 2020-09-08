Johnsonville student sent home following positive COVID-19 test

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — A Johnsonville High School student and anyone she came into close contact with were sent home Tuesday following a positive COVID-19 test.

Florence School District 5 Superintendent Randy Smiley confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a student was tested before the school district returned to in-person classes on Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website says that those who have been tested for COVID-19 should isolate and quarantine themselves at home while awaiting their test results.

That student learned of her positive result Tuesday after she had gone to school.

That student, along with "less than 10" other students, were sent home and told to quarantine, Smiley said.

He also said that 47% of the student population opted for virtual learning and that approximately 60 students were enrolled at the Continuum in Lake City, thus lowering the amount of children that could have been exposed to the virus.

Smiley said that the student was asymptomatic, meaning she showed no signs of infection from the virus.

There is some debate in academic and public health circles about the spread of COVID-19 by asymptomatic people.

An announcement of a collection of studies by the World Health Organization proclaimed such spread to be "very rare" on June 9, but this was quickly walked back by health officials from the organization and the CDC. A recent note on the CDC's website reminds visitors that it is possible for asymptomatic people to spread the virus to others.

