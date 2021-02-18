Johnsonville to name city council chambers after former mayor

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — Former Johnsonville Mayor Steve Dukes' name will live on at the city's new municipal complex.

The city is preparing to hold an open house from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday evening for its new municipal complex. At around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Johnny Hanna will dedicate the city council chamber and municipal court room to Dukes, who served on the city council from 1981 to 2004 and as mayor from 2004 to 2019.

“We are excited to give our local citizens and the general public an opportunity to see our new city hall,” Hanna said in a media advisory. “There is plenty of space inside the facility for us to expand into as the city staff grows in the future."

Hanna added that the city is already seeing a positive effect of the new complex as several new businesses have opened on Broadway Street across from the complex and more have made plans to relocate.

"This building is something our citizens can be proud of for years to come,” Hanna said.

The 7,236 square-foot municipal complex includes eight individual offices for the current administrative staff, water and sewer department heads and the mayor. It also houses an emergency operations center and a large municipal court room/council chambers.

The city will be serving light refreshments and all attendees will be required to wear a mask at the ceremony.

