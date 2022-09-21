Johnsonville woman charged with trafficking heroin

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. — An early Wednesday morning drug raid on a residence at 419 Azalea Street ended with the seizure of a "large quantity of heroin, guns and drug distribution paraphernalia."

The raid, according to the Florence County Sheriff's Office, was the culmination of a months-long investigation by the agency's narcotics bureau and was carried out by the narcotics deputies with support from the agency's SWAT team.

"Specifically, investigators seized approximately 534 grams of heroin which represents over 1700 doses. Investigators also arrested Malissa Chandler Hamilton on the scene and charged her with trafficking in heroin and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime," according to the agency's media advisory.

"Some of the material discovered in this raid has been tied to known overdose deaths in Florence County. Laboratory analysis will determine whether the seized material contains fentanyl," according to the advisory.

In addition, deputies have obtained arrest warrants for William Hamilton, also of 419 Azalea Street in Johnsonville, on narcotics-related charges. Hamilton is described as a 52 year old black male standing approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 280 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Hamilton is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 326, or "Submit-A-Tip" on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android devices. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information. In addition, you can leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee by submitting a web tip at www.peedeeswanted.com, downloading the "P3 Tips" app on your Apple or Android device or by calling 888-CRIME-SC. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) involved in a crime.