Joi Gregg graduates high school with two college associates degrees

DARLINGTON – Joi Gregg, a 2022 Darlington High School graduate, has emerged from high school as a confident young woman ready to tackle the world.

She has two associate degrees from Florence-Darlington Technical College and will enter Francis Marion University in the fall as a second semester sophomore.

She graduated from Darlington High School on May 27. Tech graduation was May 12.

She earned an associate degree in arts and an associate degree in science by taking courses at Tech since the 10th grade in the dual enrollment program.

She said attending college early has taught her discipline, time management and to be more independent. She said it also helped her to grow and increase her critical thinking skills.

“I want to be a nurse practitioner,” Gregg said.

Her plans are to attend FMU in the fall and major in nursing.

“I would like to work as a critical care nurse for two years to gain experience, and then I would like to go back to get my master’s in nursing to become a nurse practitioner,” Gregg said.

Gregg finds being a travel nurse appealing. Gregg said she’d like to experience the world and maybe someday become a doctor.

Her accomplishments didn’t come without sacrifices, but Gregg said it was worth the effort.

She took five courses a semester at Tech. She has also taken three courses at FMU. To accomplish this she was permitted to skip some of her high school classes. She said the college courses counted toward her high school degree.

“I kept taking courses and didn’t know until this year that I was able to get both degrees,” Gregg said.

Gregg said the number of students completing the dual enrollment program had dwindled her senior year to only six students getting a degree.

She said they had to be accepted into the program and maintain a certain grade to stay.

“At first I was not certain. I was shy,” Gregg said. “It helped me come out of my shell, gave me more confidence. I have emerged a confident woman.”

She encourages other students to enroll in the Early College Plan, to be confident and never sell themselves short.

“You can do anything if you put your mind to it,” she said.

Although she hasn’t taught Gregg, Cassandra Smith has been a mentor to her at Darlington High School.

“I never had a doubt she could do this,” Smith said. It was her willingness, perseverance, and ability to stand out as a leader.”

Gregg is a member and secretary of the National Honor Society, member of the Beta Club, Francis Marion Scholar, ambassador for the Early College Plan and Student of the Month. She is graduating with honors.

She has received several college scholarships including the Farrah Turner Student Leadership Award Scholarship 2022, Trailblazer Scholarship and the Kyra March Make Your Make Scholarship.

Smith said Gregg also is involved in the community and her church. She plays the piano at her church St. Matthews Apostolic Church. She has taken piano lessons for 12 years.

She is involved with Feed the Heart, a soup kitchen, the Children’s Miracle Network.

The daughter of Samica Gregg and Cornelius Gregg Jr., has two brothers.

