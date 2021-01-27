Join Greater Florence Chamber business session virtually

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual business session on “How to Do Business with our Local Government and School System” on Feb. 11.

The program, sponsored by the Chamber’s PRISM initiative, will help share the opportunities that exist for small, minority and women-owned businesses to offer their services to Florence One Schools, the city of Florence and Florence County.

This informative webinar will provide overviews on the procurement process for taking advantage of opportunities that many never knew existed.

Guest panelists include individuals from Florence One Schools, city of Florence and Florence County.

Attendees will learn: The language and process basics of doing business with the above entities; the different goods and services that are needed from local vendors; how to register as a vendor and how to prepare proposals and bid your opportunities.

Join the Greater Florence Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 11, noon through 1:15 p.m. by registering at www.flochamber.com. The webinar program is free for all area businesses.

For more information about this program, call the chamber offices at 843-665-0515.