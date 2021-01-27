 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Join Greater Florence Chamber business session virtually
0 comments

Join Greater Florence Chamber business session virtually

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. — The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual business session on “How to Do Business with our Local Government and School System” on Feb. 11.

The program, sponsored by the Chamber’s PRISM initiative, will help share the opportunities that exist for small, minority and women-owned businesses to offer their services to Florence One Schools, the city of Florence and Florence County.

This informative webinar will provide overviews on the procurement process for taking advantage of opportunities that many never knew existed.

Guest panelists include individuals from Florence One Schools, city of Florence and Florence County.

Attendees will learn: The language and process basics of doing business with the above entities; the different goods and services that are needed from local vendors; how to register as a vendor and how to prepare proposals and bid your opportunities.

Join the Greater Florence Chamber on Tuesday, Feb. 11, noon through 1:15 p.m. by registering at www.flochamber.com. The webinar program is free for all area businesses.

For more information about this program, call the chamber offices at 843-665-0515.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Clarios closing Florence battery recycling center
Local News

Clarios closing Florence battery recycling center

FLORENCE, S.C. – A company that may have been set to invest $100 million in Florence County is closing one of its Florence facilities instead. A spokeswoman for Clarios, a company operating a distribution and battery recycling facility in Florence, told multiple media outlets that the company was preparing to close its recycling facility on March 22. 

Local News

Florence Judge Taft Guile dies

FLORENCE, S.C. – The man who swore Teresa Myers Ervin into her first two terms on the Florence City Council has passed away. Myers Ervin, now Florence's mayor, announced on Facebook Saturday evening that City Judge Taft Guiles Jr. died on Friday, Jan. 22 after a battle with an illness. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert