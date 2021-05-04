Joint narcotics investigation ends with Florence search warrant, three arrests

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County law enforcement Sunday served a search warrant at a South Ballard Street residence and, in doing so, seized drugs, guns, cash and arrested three people.

The investigation that culminated with the warrants was conducted jointly by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Sheriff's Office. SWAT team members from both agencies assisted in serving the warrant, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said they seized about 80 grams of crack cocaine, 17 grams of heroin, 144 grams of cocaine, 241 grams of marijuana, three guns with multiple high-capacity magazines (one of the guns was reported as stolen) and cash.

Law enforcement officers, as a result of the search, arrested Kareem Marcus Davis, Demetrick Lee Brr and Henry Tyrone Davis Jr. at or near the scene, according to the release.

Davis, 22, of 800 Ashley Court, Florence, is charged with possession with intent to distribute flunitrazepam or analogue and trafficking in cocaine, according to the release.

Barr, 37, of 3409 East Bennett Drive, Florence, is charged with trafficking cocaine.