FLORENCE, S.C. -- Elizabeth Jones has been named Executive Director for the McLeod Health Foundation. In this role, Jones is responsible for leading all areas of fundraising and related activities for the McLeod Health Foundation while maintaining high standards of integrity in fundraising practices.

Jill Bramblett, who has served as Executive Director of the McLeod Health Foundation for nearly 23 years retired after 32 years of service to McLeod Health.

“We thank Jill for her incredible leadership during critical years of development for our health system and commend her mentorship of the next generation of growth leaders,” said Donna Isgett, president and CEO of McLeod Health.

“With more than 14 years of non-profit experience, Elizabeth will lead the strategic vision of philanthropic support and leadership throughout the McLeod Health system. Elizabeth’s unique ability to cultivate authentic relationships with a wide range of community partners, as well as her seasoned leadership, will continue to advance the mission of the Foundation, which is to generate philanthropic support to perpetuate medical excellence at McLeod Health,” said Isgett.

Jones began her career with McLeod Health in 2015 as a Development Coordinator for the McLeod Health Foundation. She most recently served as director, where she was responsible for the coordination of annual and major gifts by corporations, organizations and individuals. Additionally, she was involved in Foundation board leadership and development, donor growth and stewardship, building and maintaining successful giving programs and financial growth. Jones was also instrumental in expanding fundraising efforts for the McLeod Health Foundation.

She has led several successful campaigns and events, including A Light for Someone You Love Hospice Tree Lighting, It’s Time Campaign and the campaign for the new Mobile Mammography Unit. She also assumed responsibility of the Planned Giving Program and the Dr. F.H. McLeod Legacy Society, increasing membership to more than 133 members. Her work with the McLeod Fellows program has been instrumental in developing new ambassadors for McLeod Health and new donors to the McLeod Health Foundation.

A native of Florence, Jones received her bachelor of arts degree in journalism and mass communications from the University of South Carolina in 2007. She returned to her hometown to begin her career in development at the Francis Marion University Education Foundation. While working at FMU, she earned her master of business administration degree.

Deeply ingrained in philanthropic efforts both locally and at large, Jones is a member of the South Carolina Hospital Association, where she has just completed her term as President of the South Carolina Society of Hospital Fund Development and will continue to serve on that committee. She is also a member of the Association of Healthcare Philanthropy and the South Carolina Association of Non-Profit Organizations. On a local level, Jones is actively involved in both the Junior League of Florence and the Kiwanis Club of Florence, where she serves as the Kiwanis Terrific Club Chair.

Jones resides in Florence with her husband Phil and their two sons, Coleman and Lucas.