Jordan details election night call from governor

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party heard an impression of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster Tuesday night.
Before he provided a legislative update to the Republicans, State Rep. Jay Jordan said he got a call he got from McMaster on Jan. 25, the night of the Senate District 31 primary between him and Mike Reichenbach.
"So it's election night, it's getting a little late, the phone rings and it's the governor," Jordan said.
He imitated McMaster's voice: "Jay, it's not looking too good."
Jordan said he told the governor he realized the results weren't looking so good.
Jordan continued to imitate McMaster: "Well, you know, I've won elections and I've lost elections. Winning's better."
McMaster has won elections for attorney general (2002 and 2006), lieutenant governor (2014) and governor (2018). He has lost elections for the United States Senate (1986), lieutenant governor (1990) and governor (2010).
Jordan said he waited for the governor to offer words of encouragement but that wasn't meant to be.
"Well, I guess I'll see you tomorrow at the Statehouse," Jordan said in McMaster's voice.
Jordan, a Republican representing parts of south and west Florence, isn't the only South Carolina House member to provide a legislative update. State Rep. Roger Kirby, a Democrat representing southern Florence County and western Marion County, provided an update in a virtual teleconference hosted by Lake City Friday. Together they addressed a number of topics.
Redistricting
Jordan reminded the Republicans that he is chairman of the House's redistricting subcommittee.
"Just when you think you're done. No no no, there's a lawsuit," Jordan said. "The speaker [when he asked me to chair the subcommittee] left out the part where I would be sued by the NAACP. So I get to go do things like have my deposition taken and go to public court and talk about how we followed the law and how I believe that we did it right. I believe the court system will prove that to be the case."
The NAACP and ACLU have sued Jordan and others over the proposed House redistricting plan.
Jordan said he was optimistic that the courts will ultimately OK the plan because the Supreme Court recently ruled in favor of Alabama's similar redistricting plan. He said he wanted to be able to tell the Republicans the next time they talked the plan had been approved.
Kirby said he wanted to make the people of Lake City aware the South Carolina House of Representatives district will be changing in 2022.
The district Kirby represents, House District 61, will move from Florence and Marion Counties to Horry County as a result of population growth there. As a result, the city of Lake City moves into District 101 with Williamsburg and northern Berkeley counties. Most of the rest of the district moves into House District 60 with the Mars Bluff area moving into District 59 and western Marion County into House District 57.
"So when you go to vote for your House district member – which I hope will be me – that will be in House District 101 going forward," Kirby said.
Infrastructure improvements
Kirby praised the state's gas tax increase for allowing the roads in Lake City to be repaired.
Beginning in 2017, every July 1 until this year, the state's motor vehicle user fee increased by two cents.
"Those two cents a gallon tax raises you really don't see but they make a substantial difference to the amount of funding that's in the system," Kirby said.
He said the state had the 49th-lowest gas tax prior to the increases, which made it difficult for the state to provide repairs or improvements to the roads it owns. With the new gas tax, he said, the state now has the ability to begin catching up on the needed work.
Kirby said he was committed to working with Lake City to expand its water and sewer services because they are a potential profit center for the city. He said the Cameron Town area needed expansion.
Election integrity
Jordan said the House passed a bill Tuesday that would ban ballot drop boxes in South Carolina (this drew applause from the Republicans), allow for election audits and would prevent "liberal billionaires" from providing funding for election boards.
"If we can't secure our elections in government, we might as well pack up and go home," Jordan said.
He said his election law subcommittee would take up another bill regarding securing mail-in voting.
Tax decreases
Jordan said the state was doing well financially right now and has a significant surplus. He said the first thing the state needed to do was to cut taxes to allow people to save the money they earn.
He also called for the state to use the additional federal money it has wisely, like on infrastructure improvements.
Municipal penny sales tax
Kirby also was asked by Lake City Councilwoman Yamekia Robinson about a proposal for a municipal penny sales tax.
He said the idea was interesting and could allow smaller cities like Lake City to fund needed improvements but added that competitiveness would be a concern because the county's tax rate is already 8%. He called for the state to step up and help the smaller municipalities in the state to make needed improvements.
Critical race theory
Jordan said there is a bill in the Education Committee that would ban critical race theory from South Carolina's schools. He said his notes said no CRT in SC.
This also drew applause from the Republicans.
Police reform
He was also asked about efforts to ensure the same training for law enforcement officials across the state. Kirby said the House had already approved a bill doing this and asked people to contact their senators to ask them to pass the bill.
Medical marijuana
Jordan said the Senate is debating a medical marijuana bill.
Kirby began his update by referencing the Hometown Legislative Day recently hosted by the South Carolina Municipal Association in Columbia. Kirby praised the Lake City Council for having all of its members in attendance and the municipal association for its efforts to advocate for the state's cities and towns.