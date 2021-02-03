 Skip to main content
Jordan Flowers announces Hartsville mayor campaign
HARTSVILLE

Jordan Flowers

Jordan Flowers, his wife, Niki, daughter, Sophia, and son, Luke, stand outside of city hall on Carolina Avenue in Hartsville. Jordan Flowers announced he is running for mayor of Hartsville. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The next mayor of Hartsville might have a familiar name to residents of Darlington County. 

Jordan Flowers has announced that he will mount a campaign for mayor of Hartsville. 

Flowers is the only candidate to announce so far. The current mayor, Mel Pennington, has not announced whether he will run again.

Flowers' father, Le, is a member of the Darlington County Council. Le is a Republican representing the middle of the county, including the area between Hartsville and Darlington on S.C. 151. 

Jordan's grandfather, Winfred, was known as the political man to talk to in Darlington County for Republicans aspiring to elected office. He is credited with encouraging South Carolina House Speaker James H. "Jay" Lucas to pursue elected office. 

Jordan said it meant everything to him to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather. 

"I have loved politics my entire life," he said. "I vividly remember the recount in Florida and all that stuff when I was a kid. I remember my uncle Tommy running for office, seeing his signs up, my father, all the people that my grandfather helped over the years." 

In the 2000 presidential election, there were some disputes over ballot counting in the Sunshine State between the campaigns of Republican George W. Bush — the ultimate winner — and Democrat Al Gore. 

Flowers said his grandfather, who died in 2020, would have been "over the moon" about his campaign. 

"Especially with him having passed on last year, it's even more poignant," Flowers said. "There's nothing he loved more than politics. If anything, he'd just be disappointed that he doesn't get to sink his teeth into this campaign and go out and get with the people." 

Jordan added that his grandfather was a really conservative guy and would have liked that Flowers is running on conservative principles. Flowers added that the city is currently $42 million in debt. He called this number terrifying for a city of 7,300 people. 

"Hearing that, it would have set him on fire to go get this office," Flowers said of his grandfather. 

Flowers added that his best friend is Darlington County Treasurer Jeff Robinson.

"That was our first big election as adults," Flowers continued. "Me and Jeff worked with my grandfather, and I loved it." 

Flowers said he grew up between Hartsville and Darlington but had always been connected to Hartsville because he attended Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Church and school in the city. 

He added that he and his wife, Niki, and their two children live in the Prestwood neighborhood. He is the owner of Flowers Furniture between Darlington and Hartsville on S.C. 151. 

Government and Politics Reporter

I cover the city of Florence, the county of Florence, the state legislative delegation of Florence County and surrounding areas, and the federal delegation representing the Pee Dee for the Morning News.

