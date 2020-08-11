Jordan Hudson charged with Darlington County shooting

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — A Darlington County man faces a charge of attempted murder following a shooting on Sunday evening.

Jordan Hudson, 27, has been charged by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division with a shooting in the area of the 2200 block of North Center Road.

The warrant says Hudson shot an unknown victim in the back with handgun during an altercation. It says the allegations are proven by the victim's statement, witness statements, and a post-Miranda admission by Hudson.

Attempted murder has a penalty, if a person is convicted, of not more than 30 years in prison.

James Hudson Jr., Democratic nominee for Darlington County sheriff, would not confirm that the man is his son. He did, however, say that Jordan was of age and had an attorney and that all questions should go to the attorney.

The elder Hudson defeated current Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis in the June 9 Democratic primary and there is a write-in campaign being mounted to re-elect Chavis to the position.

Thus, it would be a conflict for the office of the current sheriff to investigate a case involving a previous and current election opponent.