Jordan joins McGowan, Rogers, Stewart & Hiller

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Daniel T. Jordan has joined the firm of McGowan, Rogers, Stewart & Hiller, PA. Jordan is an experienced attorney who has practiced in the areas of criminal defense, family law, and personal injury law for the past eleven years.

Jordan is a 2002 graduate of South Florence High School. From there, he attended and graduated from Presbyterian College with a B.A. in Pollical Science in 2006. After college, Jordan attended the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law in Montgomery, Alabama where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 2010 before he returned home to South Carolina.

Jordan began his practice in 2011 as public defender for Chesterfield County before he returned to Florence, where he practiced with Wallace H. Jordan, Jr., P.C. until he opened The Law Office of Daniel T. Jordan, LLC in 2014.

After managing his own firm for nearly eight years, Jordan was approached by Porter Stewart and Kendall Hiller, managing partners of McGowan Rogers, regarding a merger.

“McGowan Rogers has been providing the people of the Pee Dee with exceptional legal representation for nearly 70 years, and I’m humbled to join this prestigious firm and challenged to continue their legacy on into the future as I provide folks in the Pee Dee with legal services.” Jordan said.

In joining McGowan Rogers, Jordan will continue to practice in the areas of criminal defense, family law, and personal injury law in addition to now providing legal services in the areas of real estate, business consulting and litigation.

“We are excited to have Daniel join our firm, expanding our practice by bringing his background and experience in various areas of law, as well as joining Porter and me in the areas in which we already practice,” said Kendall Hiller.