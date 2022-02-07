 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jordan to speak to Florence GOP
Jay Jordan

State Rep. Jay Jordan speaks to the Florence County Republican Party in January.

 MATTHEW CHRISTIAN MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party will receive a South Carolina General Assembly update Tuesday evening. 

State Rep. Jay Jordan, a Republican representing parts of west and south Florence, will speak at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St. 

Jordan has been a member of the House since he won a 2015 special election. He currently serves as chairman of the House Ethics Committee and the House's redistricting subcommittee. 

The meeting will also feature chicken bog that will be served at 6:30 p.m. 

