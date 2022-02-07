Jordan to speak to Florence GOP

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence County Republican Party will receive a South Carolina General Assembly update Tuesday evening.
State Rep. Jay Jordan, a Republican representing parts of west and south Florence, will speak at the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. at the McClenaghan Administrative Annex, 500 S. Dargan St.
Jordan has been a member of the House since he won a 2015 special election. He currently serves as chairman of the House Ethics Committee and the House's redistricting subcommittee.
The meeting will also feature chicken bog that will be served at 6:30 p.m.
