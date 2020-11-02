Joye beats Yarborough in race for Florence County sheriff

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Republican shall continue to lead the Florence County Sheriff's Office.

Republican T.J. Joye received 52.38% of the vote with 99% of the precincts reporting to defeat Democrat Darrin Yarborough who received 47.55% of the vote in the race to become Florence County's next sheriff.

Joye defeated Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby in the Republican primary. Joye received 54.7% of the vote and Kirby received 45.3% of the vote.

Yarborough defeated 2016 Democratic nominee Jody Lynch in the Democratic primary. He received 80.21% of the vote and Lynch received 19.79%.

The sheriff serves as the chief law enforcement officer of the county they work in.

Sheriffs must be citizens, 21 years old, registered to vote and a resident of the county they seek to represent for at least one year prior to the election they're running in. Also, sheriffs must have received a high school diploma or GED and have five years of experience as a Class I certified law enforcement officer, or a two-year associate degree and three years of experience or bachelor's degree and one year experience, or have served as a summary court judge for 10 years or more.

There was no incumbent in the race due to the suspension and removal of Republican Kenney Boone by Gov. Henry D. McMaster earlier this year.

