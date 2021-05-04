Judge: Columbia gun laws are trumped by state ordinance

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Court of Common Pleas has agreed with S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and ruled that three local gun ordinances passed by the city of Columbia violate state law.

Wilson sued the city in April 2020, arguing that state law specifically says local governments cannot pass gun ordinances that are stricter than state law.

“We’ve said for three decades now that state law doesn’t allow cities, towns or counties to regulate firearms, so we appreciate the judge’s ruling,” Wilson said. “These Columbia ordinances clearly violate the state law that prohibits local governments from passing any gun laws or ordinances that regulate the transfer, ownership, or possession of firearms.”

One of Columbia’s ordinances would allow the city to confiscate firearms from those people who have Extreme Risk Protection Orders against them. Another ordinance bans the possession of firearms within 1,000 feet of a public or private school. A third ordinance prohibits homemade firearms that have no serial number, known as ghost guns.

Wilson sent a letter to Columbia Mayor Stephen Benjamin to remind him that it is the opinion of the Attorney General’s Office that a court would find the ordinances violate state law and the Second Amendment.