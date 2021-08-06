Judge sentences Hartsville men to 12.5 years in Federal Prison

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Chazoid Cenetell Rogers, 42, and Oyarmma Robinson, 42, both of Hartsville, were sentenced to more than twelve years in federal prison Friday, after pleading guilty to their roles in possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing methamphetamine.

Evidence presented to the court showed that, in the spring and summer of 2019, law enforcement conducted a series of controlled buys of methamphetamine from Rogers and/or Robinson. Rogers participated in five sales of methamphetamine over a three-month period, for a total of 209 grams of methamphetamine. Robinson participated in two sales of methamphetamine in one month, for a total of 111 grams of methamphetamine.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Rogers and Robinson to 150 months in federal prison, to be followed by a five-year term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.