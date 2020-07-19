Julia 4 Cinemas opens weekends as drive-in movie theater

FLORENCE, S.C. — Julia 4 Cinemas in Florence is bringing back the drive-in theater experience as a way to have fun during COVID-19.
The theater is showing movies outside on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. The outdoor showing began Friday. It’s a double-feature show that begins at dusk, around 9:15 p.m. The gate opens around 7 p.m.
Owner Alvin Kennedy said he has had a lot of good response since he put the word out on Facebook.
Kennedy said he has been closed since March. In January, he started a major renovation project and was running at 50 percent capacity then.
“You might say it was the perfect storm,” Kennedy said.
He said he spoke to the governor several times about opening back up, but he hasn’t been allowed to, so he decided to turn the parking lot into a drive-in movie theater. He has set up an outdoor screen that is 40 feet wide and 35 feet tall on the grass.
“It is a massive screen,” Kennedy said.
Sound is transmitted over 106.5 FM radio in customers' cars. For those who want to sit outside, speakers are placed 6 feet apart. The parking lot can hold approximately 200 cars.
“I have redone the parking lot for a drive-in,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy said there is no bad place to park to see the movie. He said the screen is built up on storage containers.
He said the industry is not releasing any new products and probably will not until its major markets in New York, California and Miami open up.
“We are going back to some of the ‘oldies but goodies,’” Kennedy said. “I think people will enjoy them. There is no reason we can’t put on a good show outside.”
His booking agent does the research and most movie selections. Kennedy said he will have more of a hand in picking these from the '70s, '80s and '90s.
The first movie, Friday through Sunday, is “Kung Fu Panda.” The second feature is “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.”
Customers will pay only $20 per car, no limit on people, for the two movies. The second feature only is $15. Movies will be shown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday only. The inside concession stand is open just like for an inside movie; restrooms are accessible.
“We have the best popcorn in town, no joke,” Kennedy said. “It’s my own recipe, and I’m not giving it away.
“I think that it is needed now. People have been inside for a long time. And we need to get back to work.”
Kennedy owns Movie House Investments and has theaters in three locations: Florence, Dillon and Asheville. He has been in the business for 15 years.
Kennedy said in the '90s he had three young daughters who loved the movies. He took them about every other weekend to see a movie.
“I’d leave broke,” he said. “I thought there has to be a better way. I got in the business out of need, you might say.”
He was in real estate and started to purchase theaters in disrepair and redo them.
“I made them so a family could afford to go to the movies,” he said. “A lot of families don’t have the money to go. I think it is important for them to go and to make memories.”
Kennedy said his idea has worked out rather well.
“My dad said if you see a need, fill it,” he said.
Kennedy said that is how you start a business.
Kennedy spends his time between his hometown of Asheville and Florence.
“I live in both,” he said. “I like Florence and Myrtle Beach area and have made a lot of friends, but I like the mountains in the summer.”
Kennedy said he will keep the drive-in open until he can open up inside. He is excited for his customers to see the renovations he has done. He said he has redone the walls, ceilings and floors and added new seating and VIP seating.
“It is nothing short of amazing,” Kennedy said. “I have been working toward this for a long time, a little at a time.”
For rules for the drive-in theater, visit Julia 4 Cinemas' Facebook page.
