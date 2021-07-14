Julian Young named Florence election director

Young and Laurie Walsh Carpenter both ran in the 2016 Republican primary that essentially was the race for treasurer as no Democrats filed. Walsh Carpenter won with 57.25% of the vote.

Although he ran as a Republican, Young said, his goal as election director was to make sure that everyone, regardless of party, had the opportunity to vote. He added that this is what is mandated by state law and how he planned to work.

He said he and his wife moved shortly to Charleston after the election but was delighted when his wife took a full-time job back in Florence.

"I'm retired so I can do anything I want to do," Young said. "I knew immediately I wanted to get involved in my community affairs. I'm a musician so I knew I wanted to get involved in the music scene ... I was glad to get back and start connecting..."

The vacancy in the director's position was created on June 30 when longtime election director David Alford retired.

Young said he learned from Alford the importance of continuing to train as an election official.

Scott was named to serve as interim election director until a permanent replacement was named.

Nance said the next steps would be for the board to negotiate with Young for a salary and benefits.

