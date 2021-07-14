Julian Young named Florence election director

FLORENCE, S.C. – The next director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration and Elections will be Julian Young.
The Florence County election board voted four to two Tuesday evening to select Young over finalists Bertha Scott, the current deputy director, and Rodney Allen.
Young, a former director of alumni affairs at Francis Marion University, said he was delighted to be able to serve the county.
"Julian Young is from Florence and he has had a long career in the Florence area," Board Chairman Ashley Nance said by email Wednesday morning. "He previously served on the Board of Voter Registration and Elections in Florence and brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and leadership to the office. We’re excited to hire him as our director."
Young served on the Florence election board for three years from mid-2012 when he was appointed by Gov. Nikki Haley until early in 2016.
He said he loved being on the election board.
"That was a real special time for me to be on the board," Young said. "I learned a lot and I thought gosh, this is a great place for me to serve right now."
Young resigned from the board to run for county treasurer as a Republican.
Young and Laurie Walsh Carpenter both ran in the 2016 Republican primary that essentially was the race for treasurer as no Democrats filed. Walsh Carpenter won with 57.25% of the vote.
Although he ran as a Republican, Young said, his goal as election director was to make sure that everyone, regardless of party, had the opportunity to vote. He added that this is what is mandated by state law and how he planned to work.
He said he and his wife moved shortly to Charleston after the election but was delighted when his wife took a full-time job back in Florence.
"I'm retired so I can do anything I want to do," Young said. "I knew immediately I wanted to get involved in my community affairs. I'm a musician so I knew I wanted to get involved in the music scene ... I was glad to get back and start connecting..."
The vacancy in the director's position was created on June 30 when longtime election director David Alford retired.
Young said he learned from Alford the importance of continuing to train as an election official.
Scott was named to serve as interim election director until a permanent replacement was named.
Nance said the next steps would be for the board to negotiate with Young for a salary and benefits.