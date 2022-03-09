Julie Jebaily earns Florence Chamber Ambassador of the Year award

FLORENCE – Julie Jebaily was crowned “queen of the chamber ambassadors” at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce’s annual Ambassador Luncheon, becoming the first female to become Ambassador of the Year.

The luncheon was held Wednesday at the Hyatt Place in downtown Florence.

Ambassadors accumulate points during the year for attending ribbon cuttings, the Chamber’s Business After Hours, bringing a first-time guest to an event or a new member, attending chamber events, hosting a chamber event and volunteering.

Curtiss Cribb came in third in points, and Leon Holden, who has been Ambassador of the Year twice, finished second.

Jebaily said she is not really competitive but had to beat Leon Holden this year.

“It feels great to be the first women to receive this honor, especially during International Women’s Day week,” she said. “That was a surprise. I had no idea I was the first female to receive the honor.”

For her efforts, Jebaily received a crown, plaque and $100 gift card.

A native of Florence, Jebaily is vice president/agent with Jebaily Properties Inc. The business does residential/commercial brokerage and property management. She has been a licensed Realtor for five years. Prior to her association with Jebaily Properties, she was at First Reliance Bank for 12 years.

Jebaily said she joined the chamber ambassadors because she wanted to know more about the community. She said you can’t sell real estate in an area you don’t know.

In 2017, Jebaily was a member of Leadership Florence. She is president-elect for the Pee Dee Realtors Association and will assume the duties of president in the new year. She is also on the Board of Directors for the S.C. Realtors Association and is a member of the Business Builders BNI group.

Jebaily said she loves to travel and explore the world, and there is nothing better than coming home after a trip. There is no place like home, she said.

“I even named my dog after my favorite way to travel – Cruise,” Jebaily said. “He is our unofficial mascot at (chamber) ribbon cuttings.”

Jebaily said her dog and traveling are her passions. She is lucky to have all of her family living here, including her parents. Her mother is a retired nurse, and her father has been in real estate for 46 year.

When asked what is one thing people would be surprised to know about you? Jebaily answered, “That I have a degree in auto mechanics. My dad raised me to be independent. I can fix my care but I don’t.”

