Jumping 2 New Heights Program opening in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce celebrated the grand opening of Jumping 2 New Heights program Friday morning. It is located at 116 S. Main St.

Brooklyn Sylvester, executive director of The Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce, said Darlington is growing because of programs like Jumping 2 New Heights.

“This program will offer educational programs for children and that is important because the more educated people are, the better the community will be,” she said. “There will be college-prep courses, after-school tutoring, and activities that encourage character development.”

Councilman Howard Nettles said the Jumping 2 New Heights program exemplifies how Darlington wants to positively affect youth.

“Anytime we have something that positively impacts the youth,” he said. “The city is behind it 100% and we need more things like it to move Darlington forward. We want the youth to have a safe place to learn new things and grow.”

The Jumping 2 New Heights program was born from the mind of Jacqueline DuBose, who has been a bus driver for Darlington County for five years.

She said she was inspired to create the program by two movies: “War Room” and “Honey.” she said the two movies inspired her to get up and do something for the community.

"War Room” is a Christian drama film about a seemingly perfect family whose life behind closed doors is a war zone. They get guidance from Miss Clara, an older, wiser woman, and through her guidance, the family discovers they can start fighting for their family. With the power of prayer and faith, they transform their life.

“Honey” is about Honey Daniels, who is a hip-hop dancer in violence-plagued East Harlem. She teaches hip-hop dancing at a local youth center and encourages the local kids to attend to keep them off the streets and out of trouble.

According to DuBose, the movies tie into the greater mission of Jumping 2 New Heights. She wants every kid she encounters to know they are more than their environment. She seeks to challenge them to think beyond what they see and tap into their inner greatness.

"The program is a two-fold program,” DuBose said. "The children will receive academic help as well as skills taught beyond the classroom.”

There will be double-dutch, band, dance, tap, jazz, ballet, boxing, fitness, sewing, law classes, budgeting classes, and business classes.

Every child will be paired with a vision coach who will sit down with the child one-on-one to discover the child's gifts, talents, and abilities.

To avoid cyber bullying, children will not be able to bring their book bags into the building and there will be no cellphones allowed. The fee is $25 for registration and $30 per month.

“I think this program will be a great benefit to the community,'' Dubose said.

