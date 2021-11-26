Junebugs Care served up Thanksgiving to those in need

FLORENCE, S.C. — The sun shone, tunes played and laughter filled the air at Courtney McGinnis Graham Community Shelter Thanksgiving as volunteers served up a traditional holiday lunch.

“Our mission is to share Christ with people. This is more than a plate of food,” said Bo Myers, founder of Junebugs Care. “We make sure that everyone is fed. Our first priority is the homeless shelters, especially on days like this.”

Junebugs Care served up more than 200 lunches Thursday morning.

“This is a family organization," Myers said. "I have two daughters and they are 17 and 15. Thay have been with us since the start. Other families also come to give back. It is a blessing to see families serving together.”

Junebugs Care started 13 years ago by doing practical efforts for families and individuals in need. It started with building wheelchair ramps, then fundraising dinners for different families and has grown into an organization that provides free community meals every couple of months and on Thanksgiving.

Robert Mouzon, who participated in the community meal, was smiling from ear to ear.