Juneteenth celebration to be held Saturday
Juneteenth celebration to be held Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – A Juneteenth celebration will be held Saturday afternoon in east Florence. 

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at 1104 E. Palmetto St. It will feature entertainment, speakers, vendors and food. 

It is sponsored by Nubian Brothers, Precision Cuts, the East Florence Community Organization, the Kingdom Living Temple, New Alpha Community Development Corporation. 

Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words June and nineteenth. June 19, 1865, was the date on which Union Gen. Gordon Granger read aloud the contents of a proclamation that included an order freeing enslaved persons in the Confederate States of America. President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862 — it came into effect on Jan. 1, 1863 — but the Union did not have the manpower to be able to enforce the order in the Confederate States until Lee surrendered in April 1865 and the Army of the Trans-Mississippi surrendered in early June.

The Emancipation Proclamation applied only to enslaved people living in the Confederate States. The enslaved people living the Union states were not freed until Dec. 6, 1865, when the Thirteenth Amendment was approved.

For additional information, email Newalphacdc@gmail.com.

