Juneteenth celebration to be held Saturday

Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words June and nineteenth. June 19, 1865, was the date on which Union Gen. Gordon Granger read aloud the contents of a proclamation that included an order freeing enslaved persons in the Confederate States of America. President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862 — it came into effect on Jan. 1, 1863 — but the Union did not have the manpower to be able to enforce the order in the Confederate States until Lee surrendered in April 1865 and the Army of the Trans-Mississippi surrendered in early June.