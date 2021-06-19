 Skip to main content
Juneteenth Festivities triumph over Saturday rain
Juneteenth Festivities triumph over Saturday rain

FLORENCE

A torrential rain wasn’t enough to dampen the spirits of those participating in Saturday’s Juneteenth Qulture Fest Block Party at the East Palmetto Street restaurant.

“The vendors aren’t leaving. I was more worried about the ground being wet afterwards but nobody has left and the band has set back up,” said Les Echols with MINGLE of the Pee Dee which, along with Qulture Lounge, sponsored the event.

“Everybody was ready to continue,” Echols said. “We have good attendance and we’re still going. The vendors are making good sales so that’s a big deal for us.”

The festival celebrated historic contributions of African Americans while it brought together families of all races from across the Pee Dee area for live entertainment, food, drinks and networking.

