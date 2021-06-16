 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juneteenth Qulture Fest Block Party is Saturday
0 Comments

Juneteenth Qulture Fest Block Party is Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – MINGLE of the Pee Dee and Qulture Lounge will host the first Juneteenth Qulture Fest Block Party on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at 3027C E. Palmetto St. in Florence. Festivities will end at 9 p.m.

The festival will celebrate historic contributions of African Americans while bringing together families of all races from across the Pee Dee area for live entertainment, food, drinks and networking.

The event is free to those attending.

Vendors are encouraged to sign up. The vendor fee is $50; food vendors, $100.

Vendors can register at florencejuneteenth.eventbrite.com   

For more information, snd an email to  peedeemingle@gmail.com or call 843-616-1030.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Outgoing UN aid chief on pandemic and conflict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat
Local News

Five people file for Florence County Council District 6 seat

FLORENCE, S.C. – Filing opened at noon Friday in the special election to fill the remainder of Steven DeBerry's term on the Florence County Council. Two Democrats, Louis Ashley and Kelvin Mitchell, and three Republicans, Corey Dixon, Randy Godbold, and Toney Moore, filed for the seat on Friday. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert