Juneteenth Qulture Fest Block Party is Saturday

FLORENCE, S.C. – MINGLE of the Pee Dee and Qulture Lounge will host the first Juneteenth Qulture Fest Block Party on Saturday, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will be held at 3027C E. Palmetto St. in Florence. Festivities will end at 9 p.m.

The festival will celebrate historic contributions of African Americans while bringing together families of all races from across the Pee Dee area for live entertainment, food, drinks and networking.

The event is free to those attending.

Vendors are encouraged to sign up. The vendor fee is $50; food vendors, $100.

Vendors can register at florencejuneteenth.eventbrite.com

For more information, snd an email to peedeemingle@gmail.com or call 843-616-1030.