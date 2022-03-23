Junior Leadership Florence County is accepting applications

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Clemson Extension Service, The Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University are accepting applications for the 2022-23 Junior Leadership Florence County 4-H Program through March 31.

To apply, students must live in or attend school in Florence County and must be classified as a high school sophomore or junior during the 2022-23 school year.

The program enables students to develop leadership skills while increasing awareness. Beginning in August, selected participants will attend an opening retreat, followed by eight monthly sessions.

Sessions focus on leadership skills, successful team work, healthcare, community awareness, business and industry, agriculture, government, history, art, and education.

“The hope is that in learning about what it takes to be a leader and what makes Florence County unique, these young men and women will be empowered to assume leadership positions in their own community as they become available,” said Florence County 4-H Agent, Freddricka L. Pressley. “We are starting the pipeline of smart, talented visionaries that our area needs in order for continued progress and growth.”

Up to 26 students will be selected for the prestigious program which is open to any public, private or home-schooled student who lives in or attends school in Florence County.

Applications and information can be found on the program website at www.jrleadershipflorencecounty.com or by contacting high school guidance counselors, the Florence County Extension Office or the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.