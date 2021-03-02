Junior Leadership Florence County is accepting applications

FLORENCE, S.C. − Junior Leadership Florence County 4-H Program applications for 2021-22 are being accepted through March 15 by the Clemson Extension Service, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University.
To apply, students must live in or attend school in Florence County and be classified as a high school sophomore or junior during the 2021-22 school year.
The program enables students to develop leadership skills while increasing awareness. Beginning in August, selected participants will attend an opening retreat, followed by eight monthly sessions.
Sessions focus on leadership skills, successful teamwork, health care, community awareness, business and industry, agriculture, government, history, art and education.
“The hope is that in learning about what it takes to be a leader and what makes Florence County unique, these young men and women will be empowered to assume leadership positions in their own community as they become available,” said Florence County 4-H Agent Faith Truesdale. “We are starting the pipeline of smart, talented visionaries that our area needs in order for continued progress and growth.”
Up to 26 students will be selected for the program, which is open to any public, private or home-schooled student who lives in or attends school in Florence County.
“This program has allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone, meet new people and learn more about what is taking place in our county,” shared Morgan McManus, a 2016 program graduate.
Applications and information can be found on the program website at jrleadershipflorencecounty.com or by contacting high school guidance counselors, the Florence County Extension Office or the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.
Completed application submissions will be accepted by email and mail, or it can be placed in the drop box at the Florence County Extension Office located at the back of the Florence County Public Services Building at 2685 S. Irby St.
4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service, a nationwide partnership of federal, state and county governments and the private sector. 4-H Youth Development programs are offered on an age-appropriate basis to all youth, ages 5-19, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status.