 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Junior Leadership Florence County is accepting applications
0 comments

Junior Leadership Florence County is accepting applications

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. − Junior Leadership Florence County 4-H Program applications for 2021-22 are being accepted through March 15 by the Clemson Extension Service, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University.

To apply, students must live in or attend school in Florence County and be classified as a high school sophomore or junior during the 2021-22 school year.

The program enables students to develop leadership skills while increasing awareness. Beginning in August, selected participants will attend an opening retreat, followed by eight monthly sessions.

Sessions focus on leadership skills, successful teamwork, health care, community awareness, business and industry, agriculture, government, history, art and education.

“The hope is that in learning about what it takes to be a leader and what makes Florence County unique, these young men and women will be empowered to assume leadership positions in their own community as they become available,” said Florence County 4-H Agent Faith Truesdale. “We are starting the pipeline of smart, talented visionaries that our area needs in order for continued progress and growth.”

Up to 26 students will be selected for the program, which is open to any public, private or home-schooled student who lives in or attends school in Florence County.

“This program has allowed me to step outside of my comfort zone, meet new people and learn more about what is taking place in our county,” shared Morgan McManus, a 2016 program graduate.

Applications and information can be found on the program website at jrleadershipflorencecounty.com or by contacting high school guidance counselors, the Florence County Extension Office or the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce.

Completed application submissions will be accepted by email and mail, or it can be placed in the drop box at the Florence County Extension Office located at the back of the Florence County Public Services Building at 2685 S. Irby St.  

4-H is the youth development program of the Cooperative Extension Service, a nationwide partnership of federal, state and county governments and the private sector.  4-H Youth Development programs are offered on an age-appropriate basis to all youth, ages 5-19, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, marital or family status.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Local government steps up

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local News

Florence man charged with catalytic converter thefts

FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man faces nine counts of injury to property to obtain nonferrous metals in connection with theft of catalytic converters from vehicles on South Irby Street, East Howe Springs Road, Claussen Road and Pamplico Highway.

+13
Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance
Local News

Kelley’s Fine Arts raises money to help others through dance

FLORENCE, S.C. — Kelley’s Fine Arts dance studio takes pride in using dancing to bring love and support to those in need. For years, the dance studio has held dance concerts that give a “Sneak Peak” at its competition dance routines while raising money for a member of the dance family or for the community. This year, Sneak Peak 2021 was held on Jan. 30 at Camden High School.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert