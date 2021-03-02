Junior Leadership Florence County is accepting applications

FLORENCE, S.C. − Junior Leadership Florence County 4-H Program applications for 2021-22 are being accepted through March 15 by the Clemson Extension Service, Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce and Francis Marion University.

To apply, students must live in or attend school in Florence County and be classified as a high school sophomore or junior during the 2021-22 school year.

The program enables students to develop leadership skills while increasing awareness. Beginning in August, selected participants will attend an opening retreat, followed by eight monthly sessions.

Sessions focus on leadership skills, successful teamwork, health care, community awareness, business and industry, agriculture, government, history, art and education.

“The hope is that in learning about what it takes to be a leader and what makes Florence County unique, these young men and women will be empowered to assume leadership positions in their own community as they become available,” said Florence County 4-H Agent Faith Truesdale. “We are starting the pipeline of smart, talented visionaries that our area needs in order for continued progress and growth.”