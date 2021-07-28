Junior League of Florence to host inaugural End of Summer Fest on Aug. 6

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Junior League of Florence will host its inaugural End of the Summer Fest on Friday, Aug. 6, in downtown Florence.
The event is for all ages and will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dargan Street.
Painted Man band will perform.
There will be a kid’s zone and a great selection of food and beverages. Admission is free.
“It's the first End of Summer Fest, but it's mirrored after the Lucky Shamrock event that we have in March,” said Lauren Vause, the vice president of communications with the Junior League of Florence. “Due to COVID last year, we had to cancel the event and created End of Summer Fest. End of Summer Fest will bring the community together to enjoy a relaxing evening of entertainment and fun.”
The support of End of Summer Fest helps provide funding for the Junior League of Florence to continue its legacy of service and commitment to Florence and the Pee Dee area, she said.
Junior League of Florence started in 1948 with 30 dedicated women. Vause said the charter members formed the league to develop interest in the social, economic, educational, cultural and civic conditions of the Florence community and to enable the members to serve the community as effective volunteers.
The Junior League of Florence is an organization of women who are dedicated to promoting volunteerism to help women realize their full potential, she said.
“Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as we strive to make a difference in our community through the action and leadership of trained volunteers,” Vause said.
Other events of the Junior League include Little Black Dress, Touch A Truck and JLF Golf Tournament.
Vause said they have three JLF cookbooks – “100 Years of Florence Cooking,” “Stir Crazy” and “Kids in the Kitchen” – that they sell.
“We also rent out the Russell House for events,” Vause said.
Officers are Nicole Echols, president; Martina Love, president elect; Lauren Vause, VP of communications; Brandon Hicks, treasurer; Jordan Ehrenreich, VP of finance; Sarah Little, VP of development; Charnique Fairley, secretary; Leigh Newby, VP of community; Nicole Dixon, VP of membership; Charlene McKnight, DE&I/strategic planning; Meggie Baker, sustainer liaison; Lauren Huggins, placement and nominations.
JLF is open to all women who are interested in volunteerism, community service and developing their personal potential to further contribute to the community.
“We are accepting new members who reside in Florence and the Pee Dee,” Vause said.
Junior League of Florence has general membership meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Other committee meetings occur during the month as well. The group does a lot of volunteering throughout the year.
For more information about renting the Russell house for weddings, baby showers, meetings, etc., reach out to Vause at juniorleagueofflorence@gmail.com.
For membership inquiries, reach out to Nicole Dixon, membership VP at membershipjlf@gmail.com. Facebook: Junior League of Florence; Instagram: @juinorleagueofflorence.