 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Junior League of Florence to host inaugural End of Summer Fest on Aug. 6
0 Comments
JUNIOR LEAGUE

Junior League of Florence to host inaugural End of Summer Fest on Aug. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Junior League of Florence will host its inaugural End of the Summer Fest on Friday, Aug. 6, in downtown Florence.

The event is for all ages and will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dargan Street. 

Painted Man band will perform.

There will be a kid’s zone and a great selection of food and beverages. Admission is free.

“It's the first End of Summer Fest, but it's mirrored after the Lucky Shamrock event that we have in March,” said Lauren Vause, the vice president of communications with the Junior League of Florence. “Due to COVID last year, we had to cancel the event and created End of Summer Fest. End of Summer Fest will bring the community together to enjoy a relaxing evening of entertainment and fun.”

The support of End of Summer Fest helps provide funding for the Junior League of Florence to continue its legacy of service and commitment to Florence and the Pee Dee area, she said.

Junior League of Florence started in 1948 with 30 dedicated women. Vause said the charter members formed the league to develop interest in the social, economic, educational, cultural and civic conditions of the Florence community and to enable the members to serve the community as effective volunteers.

The Junior League of Florence is an organization of women who are dedicated to promoting volunteerism to help women realize their full potential, she said.

“Our purpose is exclusively educational and charitable as we strive to make a difference in our community through the action and leadership of trained volunteers,” Vause said.

Other events of the Junior League include Little Black Dress, Touch A Truck and JLF Golf Tournament.

Vause said they have three JLF cookbooks – “100 Years of Florence Cooking,” “Stir Crazy” and “Kids in the Kitchen” – that they sell.

“We also rent out the Russell House for events,” Vause said.

Officers are Nicole Echols, president; Martina Love, president elect; Lauren Vause, VP of communications; Brandon Hicks, treasurer; Jordan Ehrenreich, VP of finance; Sarah Little, VP of development; Charnique Fairley, secretary; Leigh Newby, VP of community; Nicole Dixon, VP of membership; Charlene McKnight, DE&I/strategic planning; Meggie Baker, sustainer liaison; Lauren Huggins, placement and nominations.

JLF is open to all women who are interested in volunteerism, community service and developing their personal potential to further contribute to the community.

“We are accepting new members who reside in Florence and the Pee Dee,” Vause said.

Junior League of Florence has general membership meetings at 6 p.m. on the first Tuesday of every month. Other committee meetings occur during the month as well. The group does a lot of volunteering throughout the year.

For more information about renting the Russell house for weddings, baby showers, meetings, etc., reach out to Vause at juniorleagueofflorence@gmail.com.

For membership inquiries, reach out to Nicole Dixon, membership VP at membershipjlf@gmail.com. Facebook: Junior League of Florence; Instagram: @juinorleagueofflorence.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Charities provide housing to collapse survivors

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested
Local News

Florence man wanted on 26 warrants arrested

FLORENCE, S.C. – A man wanted on 26 outstanding arrest warrants was arrested Monday. Officers from the Florence Police Department arrested Joshua Genord Eaddy, 24, of Florence and took him into custody in the 800 block of South Irby Street. Eaddy faces 12 counts of financial transaction card fraud, six counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial identify fraud, and one count each of armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon by a felon, shoplifting, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property. 

+4
Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges
Local News

Two Florence residents arrested on unrelated drug charges

FLORENCE, S.C. – Two Florence residents are behind bars following the execution of two unrelated search warrants Wednesday morning. Clemmie Lee Jones Jr., 58, and Kristen Nicole Hunt, 40, were arrested by narcotics investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. 

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested
Local News

Third former Darlington detention center employee arrested

DARLINGTON, S.C. – A former W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center employee is behind bars after allegedly engaging in a relationship with a female inmate. Jessica Graham, 30, of Timmonsville, was arrested Thursday by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division on a charge of misconduct in office. 

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge
Local News

Alesha Lewis sworn in as Florence judge

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence city judicial bench is now full again. City Judge Alesha Lewis was sworn in by fellow City Judge Linward Edwards Monday evening in the city council chambers of the Florence City Center.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert