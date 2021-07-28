Junior League of Florence to host inaugural End of Summer Fest on Aug. 6

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Junior League of Florence will host its inaugural End of the Summer Fest on Friday, Aug. 6, in downtown Florence.

The event is for all ages and will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Dargan Street.

Painted Man band will perform.

There will be a kid’s zone and a great selection of food and beverages. Admission is free.

“It's the first End of Summer Fest, but it's mirrored after the Lucky Shamrock event that we have in March,” said Lauren Vause, the vice president of communications with the Junior League of Florence. “Due to COVID last year, we had to cancel the event and created End of Summer Fest. End of Summer Fest will bring the community together to enjoy a relaxing evening of entertainment and fun.”

The support of End of Summer Fest helps provide funding for the Junior League of Florence to continue its legacy of service and commitment to Florence and the Pee Dee area, she said.