Justin Evans, Casey Hancock advance to Hartsville mayor runoff
Justin Evans, Casey Hancock advance to Hartsville mayor runoff

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Justin Evans and Casey Hancock are headed to a runoff to determine the next mayor of Hartsville. 

In Tuesday's election, Evans received 594 votes, or 37.79%, and Hancock received 492 votes, or 31.3%, to advance to the runoff over the Rev. J.D. Blue Sr., who received 353 votes, or 22.46%, Jordan Flowers, who received 104 votes, or 6.62%, and Stephen Peterson, who received 27 votes, or 1.72%. 

Current Mayor Mel Pennington IV did not seek reelection. 

The runoff is necessary because Hartsville uses a non-partisan primary and general election format. Essentially, the city votes to elect the top two challengers for the role, then votes to elect the winner. 

In other Hartsville elections, Kenzie "Pete" DeLaine was reelected with 70% of the vote over Carolyn McCoy Govan, who received 29.29%, in District 1, and Teresa Mack was reelected  with over 84% of the vote to defeat Andrew Tedder in District 3. 

In Darlington, Shelia Baccus received over 78% of the vote to defeat Daniel Watson in City Council District 1. 

The runoff will be held two weeks from Tuesday on Nov. 16. 

Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

