K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services celebrates chamber membership with ribbon cutting
Kelvia Baccus, owner of K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services, celebrates joining the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting on Monday at the chamber. Her husband Jonathan, left, family members and chamber ambassadors joined her.

 ARDIE ARVIDSON, MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE — Kelvia Baccus started out cleaning houses as a military wife. Now she runs her own business.

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday morning at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce celebrating the new membership of K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services in the chamber. Chamber ambassadors joined Baccus, the K & J owner, as she cut the ribbon. She was also joined by her husband, Jonathan, and other family members.

K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services has been in business for more than 10 years and is at 1708 Furman Drive in Florence.

“We service the entire Pee Dee area,” Baccus said. “We specialize in cleaning commercial and residential properties and offer full-service cleaning.”

Baccus said she offers COVID virus fogging, construction cleanup, office and home cleaning. Other services include window cleaning, pressure washing, decluttering and organization, carpet cleaning and smoke elimination and more.

Baccus said she joined the chamber because she likes networking. She said a lot of her clients are members of the chamber and suggested she join. Baccus said she is looking to expand her business.

She said she is also eager to get involved with the chamber’s projects and programs.

Baccus is a native of Florence. She said her husband was in the military and she started out cleaning military housing. When she moved back to Florence, Baccus said, she started out helping a neighbor with her cleaning business. The neighbor suggested she go into business for herself.

Baccus now has a staff of five to help her.

“No job is too large or too small,” Baccus said.

Baccus has four children. She attended Darlington High School and South Florence High School.

Hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 843-250-7416.

