K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services celebrates chamber membership with ribbon cutting

FLORENCE — Kelvia Baccus started out cleaning houses as a military wife. Now she runs her own business.

A ribbon cutting was held on Monday morning at the Greater Florence Chamber of Commerce celebrating the new membership of K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services in the chamber. Chamber ambassadors joined Baccus, the K & J owner, as she cut the ribbon. She was also joined by her husband, Jonathan, and other family members.

K & J Cleaning and Janitorial Services has been in business for more than 10 years and is at 1708 Furman Drive in Florence.

“We service the entire Pee Dee area,” Baccus said. “We specialize in cleaning commercial and residential properties and offer full-service cleaning.”

Baccus said she offers COVID virus fogging, construction cleanup, office and home cleaning. Other services include window cleaning, pressure washing, decluttering and organization, carpet cleaning and smoke elimination and more.

Baccus said she joined the chamber because she likes networking. She said a lot of her clients are members of the chamber and suggested she join. Baccus said she is looking to expand her business.

She said she is also eager to get involved with the chamber’s projects and programs.