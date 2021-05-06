 Skip to main content
Kahn named executive director of Pee Dee Speech and Hearing
Kahn named executive director of Pee Dee Speech and Hearing

FLORENCE, S.C. — Celly Padgett Kahn is the new executive director of the Pee Dee Speech and Hearing Center.

Pee Dee Speech and Hearing is a nonprofit dedicated to empowering lives through speech and hearing for people in the Pee Dee area of South Carolina.

“Her knowledge of the center’s goals and mission and deep ties to the community make her an excellent leadership choice,” said Tressa Gardner, president of the agency’s board. “Her recent work has significantly improved our branding and marketing. The board and I look forward to collaborating with Celly to grow the center’s impact in our community.”

Kahn replaces Dennis Burrows, who retired.

“The board truly appreciates his years of caring service to the center, our patients and the community,” Gardner said.

Kahn began her relationship with Pee Dee Speech and Hearing in 2019 as the organization's marketing director. She recently spearheaded a rebranding campaign that featured the introduction of a new look for the center complete with an updated logo and a new website.

She has her eye on increasing community awareness of the valuable role the center plays in the lives of thousands of Pee Dee residents and how Pee Dee Speech and Hearing will continue to impact future generations.

Pee Dee Speech and Hearing is a 501-(c)(3) agency specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of hearing disorders in individuals of all ages, primarily young children.

Kahn holds a bachelor of arts from Clemson University and a master of arts from St. Leo University.

Celly Kahn

Kahn

 FRED SALLEY
