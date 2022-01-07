Kalmia Gardens' Dan Hill looking for stream adopters

HARTSVILLE, S.C. — People adopt children, pets and highways all the time and now Kalmia Gardens assistant director Dan Hill is looking for volunteer citizen scientists to adopt a stream.
The job comes with no authority, regulatory or otherwise, but only requires a bit of time once a week to run some simple tests to check on your favorite stream.
For Dan Hill, who has adopted a portion of Black Creek at Kalmia Gardens, it is a good reason to take a hike down to the creek and to spend time there to check on the water temperature, check on the levels of dissolved oxygen, the water's PH and sample for E. coli.
As the assistant director for the gardens, though, he hardly needs an excuse to hike down to the gardens' canoe dock and "experience this," he said, arms spread wide at the creek and surrounding woods.
It is time he enjoys as the stream flows past and nearby residents tweet in the branches, rustle in the leaves or swim past.
Except for deer fly season. Then, he said, he quickly gets his samples and beats feet for the screened and air-conditioned confines to run the tests.
"Adopt a stream is a non-regulatory thing; it's citizen science. We basically get baseline data on the health of the creek," Hill said.
The tests are quick — though deer flies might be quicker — and give a glimpse into the overall health of the stream.
On Thursday Hill tested the water's PH level — which was 6.7 — a tough acidic.
That, he said, is expected since Black Creek is a blackwater stream rich in the tannins of nature.
A check for dissolved oxygen showed that the river was on Wednesday a healthy environment for fish and microscopic organisms that share the creek with them.
Stream adopters, Hill said, report their findings to a database which gives everyone a chance to check out the health of the waterway. Including DHEC, which is one of the agencies that works with adopters.
The volunteers are likely to pick up on a problem before it grows to the size where it would otherwise draw regulators' attention
"One time we had a spike in E. coli and they asked me to go back and resample and it was normal. It was just an anomaly, no need for alarm," Hill said.
Had the spike continued then regulators would likely have launched an investigation to see what upstream was causing it, Hill said.
Hill, who is also certified to train people who want to adopt streams, said educators are working on a science curriculum that would teach students about nature using the data available through the Adopt a Stream program.
Hill said he is looking for volunteers to adopt other sections of Black Creek through Florence and Darlington counties as well as portions of Jeffries Creek in Florence County.
For more information, or to volunteer contact Hill at dhill@coker.edu.
Boardwalk extension
It won't take a village but will take a Duke Energy grant and some volunteer labor from Coker University to extend Kalmia Garden's boardwalk.
The boardwalk, heading down stream, ends at a fallen, but still alive, Atlantic white cedar, Hill said.
Volunteers have constructed an "adequate" set of stairs that end in a stretch over a gully back onto the trail, Hill said.
A grant from the utility, though, will allow the gardens to extend the boardwalk, which will help stop some erosion taking place along the trail, Hill said.
Construction crew members and planners looked at possibly floating the lumber down Black Creek to the construction site and decided that wasn't going to work.
Instead, Coker wrestlers will haul the lumber to the construction site.
That, Hill said, will not only be a great help to the gardens' construction crew but also help to connect the wrestlers and the university to the community.
Important dates at the gardens
March 10 will be Kalmia Gardens' annual oyster roast and April 23 the gardens will celebrate Earth Day. Hill said the gardens are looking for arts and crafts vendors to turn out for the celebration and festival.
For more information on either Earth Day or the oyster roast contact Hill at dhill@coker.edu.
