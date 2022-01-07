Kalmia Gardens' Dan Hill looking for stream adopters

The tests are quick — though deer flies might be quicker — and give a glimpse into the overall health of the stream.

On Thursday Hill tested the water's PH level — which was 6.7 — a tough acidic.

That, he said, is expected since Black Creek is a blackwater stream rich in the tannins of nature.

A check for dissolved oxygen showed that the river was on Wednesday a healthy environment for fish and microscopic organisms that share the creek with them.

Stream adopters, Hill said, report their findings to a database which gives everyone a chance to check out the health of the waterway. Including DHEC, which is one of the agencies that works with adopters.

The volunteers are likely to pick up on a problem before it grows to the size where it would otherwise draw regulators' attention

"One time we had a spike in E. coli and they asked me to go back and resample and it was normal. It was just an anomaly, no need for alarm," Hill said.

Had the spike continued then regulators would likely have launched an investigation to see what upstream was causing it, Hill said.